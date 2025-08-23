'Block Live Telecast Of India-Pak Match in Asia Cup'

'Hiding behind the garb of sportsman spirit to allow the match to happen lacks moral courage to stand against the terror nation.'

IMAGE: Defending champions India and Pakistan are drawn in Group A along with hosts UAE and Oman . Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday demanded blocking of live telecast of India-Pakistan match during the Asia Cup next month, citing national interest and public sentiment.

She said the Centre's decision to go ahead with cricket matches with Pakistan (at multi-nation tournaments) was totally unacceptable.

In a letter to Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chaturvedi pointed out that following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', a counter-terror action meant to hold Pakistan accountable for its continued sponsorship of terror.

"A parliamentary delegation was sent globally carrying the message of zero tolerance to terrorism of which I was a part too, and this decision of GOI to go ahead with cricket matches against (Pakistan) is totally unacceptable to me and my conscience," she said in the letter.

The government had sent multiple cross-party delegations across the world to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism following the Pahalgam massacre and Operation Sindoor.

Chaturvedi said she was dismayed

"Hiding behind the garb of sportsman spirit to allow the match to happen lacks moral courage to stand against the terror nation," the Rajya Sabha MP asserted.

"Keeping the view of national interest and public sentiment, it is necessary the MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and IT) blocks the live streaming of the India-Pakistan match across all OTT platforms, websites, and apps. Since you also hold the charge of Information & Broadcasting Ministry, I urge you to block broadcasters from telecasting the match live," she said in the letter to Vaishnaw.

World history is riddled with examples where nations chose principles over sports -- South Africa's boycott during Apartheid, Olympic boycotts across decades, and, most recently, Pakistan's own hockey team refusing to play in India for the Asia Hockey Cup despite all clearances -- exposes the hypocrisy of the Sports Ministry's decision, Chaturvedi pointed out.

She reminded the government of a boycott of the Asia Cricket Cup by Pakistan in 1990-91 over heightened tension between the two neighbours.

"However, the stubbornness to go ahead with promoting this match by BCCI to make money will in truth be not just blood money, but cursed money, as it carried the curse of the coffins of Pahalgam terror attack victims and our men in uniform," she said.

India and Pakistan will play at the group stage on September 14 in Dubai during the Asia Cup scheduled to start in the UAE from September 9.