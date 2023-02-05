News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Blast in Quetta; Babar Azam, Afridi moved to safety

Blast in Quetta; Babar Azam, Afridi moved to safety

Source: PTI
February 05, 2023 16:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Babar Azam

IMAGE: TTP claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on Sunday. Photograph: Christopher Pike/Reuters

Top Pakistani cricketers, including captain Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi, among others, were taken to the safety of the dressing room after a terror attack a few miles down the road where they were playing on Sunday.

An exhibition match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Nawab Akbar Bugti Stadium was halted for some time following an explosion in the Police Lines area, which left five people injured.

 

A senior police officer said that rescue work had been completed at the site and the injured had been taken to hospital.

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on Sunday. It stated that the security officials were targeted in the blast.

The exhibition match between PSL sides Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi was organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after pressure from Baloch fans that Quetta also get the status of a PSL venue.

"As soon as the explosion happened, as a precautionary measure, the match was stopped and players taken to the dressing room for a while. Later, after the green signal, the match resumed," the police official said.

The ground was packed for the match.

Sports activity in Quetta, the capital of the restive Balochistan province, has come to a standstill for the last several years due to fragile security situation and the constant threat of terror attacks.

It is not clear what was the nature of the explosion.

The TTP has stepped up terror attacks in recent days. Last week, 80 people were killed and scores injured in a suicide attack in the police lines in Peshawar.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Green has an 'outside chance' of playing Nagpur Test
Green has an 'outside chance' of playing Nagpur Test
Shaheen Afridi, Nikah Mubarak!
Shaheen Afridi, Nikah Mubarak!
'Our privacy was hurt': Shaheen Afridi
'Our privacy was hurt': Shaheen Afridi
Mining baron's new party roils Karnataka polls
Mining baron's new party roils Karnataka polls
Why coach Dravid is emphasis on slip fielding
Why coach Dravid is emphasis on slip fielding
Govt bans 138 betting, 94 loan apps with China links
Govt bans 138 betting, 94 loan apps with China links
Setback for Australia as Hazlewood to miss 1st Test
Setback for Australia as Hazlewood to miss 1st Test

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Why coach Dravid is emphasis on slip fielding

Why coach Dravid is emphasis on slip fielding

Setback for Australia as Hazlewood to miss 1st Test

Setback for Australia as Hazlewood to miss 1st Test

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances