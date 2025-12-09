HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Black Caps in crisis: West Indies eye rare NZ win

Black Caps in crisis: West Indies eye rare NZ win

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 09, 2025 11:42 IST

x

West Indies

IMAGE: West Indies' Kemar Roach celebrates. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

New Zealand will pin their hopes on a rookie attack and field a new wicketkeeper when they take on the West Indies in the second Test in Wellington starting on Wednesday following a slew of injuries.

The Black Caps lost the services of pacers Nathan Smith and Matt Henry during the drawn series-opener in Christchurch, all but crushing their victory hopes.

With Kyle Jamieson also unavailable for the Basin Reserve, the hosts have dug deep into their pace reserves to bring the uncapped duo of Michael Rae and Kristian Clarke into the squad.

Either could make a test debut in Wellington with seamer Jacob Duffy, who took his maiden five-wicket innings haul in his second Test in Christchurch.

Three-Test quick Blair Tickner is also available, with all-rounder Zak Foulkes offering part-time seam.

"Kristian and Michael are both identified players of interest with great ability, and have both been good performers for their domestic sides over the past few years," said New Zealand Head Coach Rob Walter.

 

"They both have good skill with the red-ball, and there’s a great opportunity for them to show that skill for us at the highest level of the game."

Canterbury wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay will make his test debut behind the stumps in place of Tom Blundell who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

With Mitch Santner sidelined, spin-bowling all-rounder Glenn Phillips is back in the squad after making a safe return to domestic cricket from a groin injury.

New Zealand will not reveal their final 11 until the toss on match-day.

With Justin Greaves producing an epic, unbeaten 202, the West Indies posted the second highest fourth-innings total in Test history when they reached 457 for six in their chase of an improbable 531 in Christchurch.

The draw gave them their first points in the World Test Championship following a rough start to the cycle which included a 3-0 whitewash by Australia in July and a 2-0 loss to India.

The West Indies' last win in New Zealand was also their last at Wellington's Basin Reserve, when Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh were in their pomp in 1995.

With the hosts' fast-bowling stocks depleted for a pitch that generally offers early rewards for pacers, Roston Chase's tourists may never have a better chance to break the drought.

Lacking Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph, the Caribbeans will hope for another big performance from 37-year-old quick Kemar Roach who turned back the clock with a seven-wicket haul and an unbeaten 58 to help save the match in Christchurch.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL Auction: 350 Players, 77 Vacancies
IPL Auction: 350 Players, 77 Vacancies
'Great to be back again'
'Great to be back again'
'What Do Kohli, Rohit Need To Prove?'
'What Do Kohli, Rohit Need To Prove?'
RCB's Salt on his equation with Kohli
RCB's Salt on his equation with Kohli
How India Should Use Bumrah in SA T20Is
How India Should Use Bumrah in SA T20Is

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Trump mulls tariff on India for 'dumping' rice in US2:00

Trump mulls tariff on India for 'dumping' rice in US

Khushi Kapoor's Heartwarming Gesture Wins Hearts Worldwide!1:21

Khushi Kapoor's Heartwarming Gesture Wins Hearts Worldwide!

Must Watch! Kashmiri girl's magical hands pour life into paintings6:14

Must Watch! Kashmiri girl's magical hands pour life into...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO