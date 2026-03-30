Bizarre Scenes as Player Leaves Mid-Match, Lions Lose Final in Dramatic Finish

Beyers Swanepoel leaves mid-match for England flight, forcing Lions to field 10 players as Titans win dramatic domestic final; probe launched.

IMAGE: Beyers Swanepoel had impressed with 3/44 in his 10 overs before exiting mid-match. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel left his South African franchise the Lions high and dry in the domestic 50-over final on Sunday when he left the field to catch a flight to England with the game in the balance and his team having to finish it with 10 fielders.

Key Points Beyers Swanepoel leaves field mid-match to catch flight to England.

Lions forced to finish with 10 players.

Lions lose 50-over final to Titans by 3 wickets off final ball.

Exit happened around 43rd over with match still in balance.

The Lions lost by three wickets with one ball left in the innings to the Titans, who were crowned champions after a bizarre end to the game.

Swanepoel had finished his spell of 10 overs with the ball, taking 3-44, and left the field around the 43rd over. He headed straight for the airport having signed for Worcestershire in the English County season. Their first game is on Friday.

His own teammates believed he was injured, but when it was discovered he was not, the umpires denied the Lions the chance to use a replacement fielder and they finished a tight game with 10 players on the field.

The Lions have launched an investigation into his conduct and could withhold his No-Objection Certificate (NOC), which means he would not be eligible to play in England.

"I am extremely disappointed in Beyers. His actions go completely against the culture and values of the team which we have worked to build for the last six years," Jono Leaf-Wright, the Lions chief executive, told ESPNcricinfo.

"He has let the union and the fans down."

The Lions had already lost coach Russell Domingo for the final after he left on Saturday to link up with Hampshire, though his plans were revealed and signed off ahead of time.

Beyers Swanepoel leaves mid-match for England flight, forcing Lions to field 10 players as Titans win dramatic domestic final; probe launched.