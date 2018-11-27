Birthday wishes pour in for Suresh Raina

November 27, 2018 16:53 IST

Birthday wishes poured in for Indian cricketer Suresh Raina from across the cricketing fraternity as the attacking left-hander turned 32 on Tuesday.

From the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, a number of people took to Twitter to bestow good wishes on Raina on his special day.

Suresh Raina turned 32 on Tuesday. Photograph: Suresh Raina/Instagram Suresh Raina turned 32 on Tuesday.

"A bundle of energy and a live wire on the field. Here's wishing @ImRaina a happy and cheerful birthday," the BCCI tweeted.

Tendulkar posted a picture from Raina's last birthday and wrote, "Fond memories of your birthday lunch last year, @ImRaina. Wishing you a very happy birthday and a blissful year ahead."

Virender Sehwag also wished Raina a "lifetime of happiness"

"Listening to "Raina Beeti Jaaye" , Shaam na aaaaaye . Same happens when @ImRaina is in full flow with the bat, feel like shaam na aaye. Wish you luck and happiness. #HappyBirthdayRaina," Sehwag wrote.

"Wishing you lots of success, happiness and love @ImRaina . #HappyBirthdaySureshRaina!" cricketing stalwart VVS Laxman tweeted.