Home  » Cricket » Birthday Boy Shami Eyes India Test Comeback

Birthday Boy Shami Eyes India Test Comeback

By REDIFF CRICKET September 03, 2026 16:58 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Mohammed Shami is making an undeniable case for a return to the Test team, showcasing exceptional form in domestic cricket, including a five-wicket haul in the Duleep Trophy semi-final.

Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami turns 36 as he continues to push for an India Test comeback. Photograph: Mohammed Shami/Instagram

Key Points

  • Mohammed Shami, turning 36, is actively seeking a return to the Indian Test team.
  • He has consistently performed in domestic cricket, leading wicket-takers in Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophies.
  • Shami's five-wicket haul in the Duleep Trophy semi-final showcased his form and skill.
 

Mohammed Shami turns 36 on Thursday, September 5, but there is still one birthday wish the veteran pacer will be hoping comes true -- a return to the Indian Test team.

Shami has not played an international match for India since the Champions Trophy final in March 2025. He picked up one wicket in the final and finished the tournament with nine wickets as Rohit Sharma's side went unbeaten to lift the title.

Shami's Consistent Domestic Performance

Since then, the experienced pacer has been out of India's plans. His last T20I came in 2025, while his most recent Test appearance was in the 2023 World Test Championship final.

Yet Shami has continued to make his presence felt whenever he has had the opportunity. He has regularly featured in domestic cricket across formats and continued to pick up wickets.

In the 2025-2026 Ranji Trophy season, he finished as the leading pacer with 36 wickets at an average of 16.5. He then claimed 15 wickets in seven Vijay Hazare Trophy matches.

Duleep Trophy Impact And Future Prospects

His latest chance to remind the selectors of what he can offer has come in the Duleep Trophy. Representing East Zone, Shami took five wickets in the semi-final against Central Zone to help his team reach the final.

He also produced one of the moments of the match with a stunning one-handed caught-and-bowled dismissal of Harsh Dubey. The batter's shot came straight back at Shami, who reacted quickly, stretched out one hand and completed a superb catch to end Dubey's innings on 24.

With India due to tour New Zealand later this year, Shami's performances in the Duleep Trophy could prove particularly important.

India's pace attack has already been hit by fitness concerns, while the two-Test series will be an important part of the World Test Championship cycle.

For Shami, the equation is simple. He cannot control the selectors' decision but he can continue putting runs of wickets on the board and make his case impossible to ignore.

More News Coverage

mohammed shamiindian crickettest teamdomestic cricketduleep trophy

More From Rediff

England Leave Carse Out of Final Pakistan Test Amid Investigation

England Leave Carse Out of Final Pakistan Test Amid Investigation
Why Renuka Singh's Absence in Thailand Game Was Part of Bigger Plan

Why Renuka Singh's Absence in Thailand Game Was Part of Bigger Plan
India to Host Inaugural Women's Champions Trophy

India to Host Inaugural Women's Champions Trophy

Related Stories

Shami's India comeback hopes fade amid fitness worries

Shami's India comeback hopes fade amid fitness worries

Web Stories

7 Krishna Temples Around The World

7 Krishna Temples Around The World
8 Special Recipes For Lord Krishna

8 Special Recipes For Lord Krishna
8 Places Where Krishna's Story Comes Alive

8 Places Where Krishna's Story Comes Alive

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026