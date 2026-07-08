Birthday Boy Dhoni Watches As England Mauls India

M S Dhoni celebrated his 45th birthday by watching the 3rd T20I between India and England in Nottingham, where he was met with an ecstatic reception from the Trent Bridge crowd, despite India's record-breaking loss.

IMAGE: M S Dhoni at the 3rd T20 International match between England and India at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, July 7, 2026. Photographs: BCCI

Key Points Fans mobbed Dhoni on his arrival at Trent Bridge, with broadcast cameras capturing glimpses of him in the stands.

The sight of Dhoni at the match generated a huge roar from the crowd and sent social media into overdrive with birthday wishes.

India's team, led by Shreyas Iyer, suffered a 125-run loss to England, conceding a 0-2 lead in the series.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his 45th birthday by watching Team India in action in the 3rd T20I against England in Nottingham on Tuesday. Fans went crazy and surrounded Dhoni, and pointed their cameras and went click happy as he entered the ground.

Fan Frenzy at Trent Bridge

Broadcast cameras showed glimpses of Dhoni in the stands and the BCCI posted pictures of the cricket legend. As the television cameras panned toward him, there was a huge roar from the Trent Bridge crowd.

The sight of India's two-time World Cup-winning captain was enough to send social media into overdrive, with pictures and videos of his appearance spreading rapidly as fans poured in birthday wishes.

India's Performance

However, it wasn't the perfect birthday present he'd expect as Shreyas Iyer's team recorded a 125-run loss and concede a 0-2 lead to the hosts.

Did Dhoni meet the team after the mauling and give them a pep talk to lift their spirits? We surely hope so.