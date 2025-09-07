Biggest ODI win! England rout South Africa by 342 runs

IMAGE: Jofra Archer took 4/18 as South Africa collapsed for a lowly 72 in 20.5 overs in the third and final One-Day International. Photograph: BCCI

A rampaging England thrashed South Africa by 342 runs in the third and final ODI in Southampton on Sunday to register the biggest victory in men's One-Day Internationals.

Put into bat, England amassed a huge 414/5 in their 50 overs courtesy of Jacob Bethell's 110 from 82 balls -- becoming the third youngest to hit an ODI century for England.



Veteran Joe Root stroked a wonderful 100 from 96 balls as the duo put on 182 runs for the third wicket to put England on course for a huge total.



Jamie Smith had given England a smashing start, as he slammed 62 from 48 balls, while Jos Buttler provided the finishing touches with a quickfire 62 from 32 balls.

IMAGE: Jacob Bethell's 110 from 82 balls powered England to a huge 414/5 in their 50 overs. Photograph: BCCI

South Africa, who had already sealed the three-match series after winning the first two games, succumbed under the pressure of the huge run chase.

Jofra Archer rocked South Africa with the new ball, picking up four wickets as the Proteas slipped to 24/6 in the 10th over.



Archer took 4/18, while leg-spinner Adil Rashid bagged 3/13 as South Africa collapsed for a lowly 72 in 20.5 overs.



This is the biggest victory margin in ODIs in terms of runs, beating the previous record held by India, who had crushed Sri Lanka by 317 runs in Thiruvananthapuram two years ago.