HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Big Upset! Nepal thrash West Indies to seal T20I series

Big Upset! Nepal thrash West Indies to seal T20I series

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 30, 2025 09:58 IST

x

Nepal cricket team

IMAGE: Nepal registered their first-ever T20 bilateral series victory against a Test playing nation. Photograph: Nepal Cricket/X

Nepal's cricketers created history on Monday as they thrashed West Indies by a big margin of 90 runs in the second T20 International in Sharjah on Monday to register their first-ever T20 bilateral series victory against a Test playing nation.

Nepal, who had beaten West Indies by 19 runs in the first match on Saturday, registered another emphatic victory to clinch an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

This is Nepal's first-ever series triumph against a Full Member and provided the side with plenty of confidence ahead of next month's ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia-Pacific Regional Final, where they will be one of three sides attempting to qualify for next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Opener Aasif Sheikh stroked 68 not out from 47 balls, while Sundeep Jora smashed 63 from 39 balls as the duo put on 100 for the fourth wicket to guide Nepal to 173/6 from their 20

overs after they had elected to bat.

In reply, West Indies boasting of several top T20 players like Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosain, Fabian Allen folded for a paltry 83 in 17.1 overs.

The 90-run victory margin is the largest-ever recorded by an Associate team over a Full Member side.

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel said they are looking forward to playing more Test playing nations after this historic triumph.

"We are very happy. It took a lot to win against a Test-playing country and after two days, winning a bilateral series feels really great. This was a very important series for us to showcase our cricket and talent to the world. The way we've been playing the last two or three years, lots of eyes are on us. We want to continue this way and play more against Test-playing nations," Paudel said after the match.

 

"We want to finish the series on a high note. The motivation is to complete a clean sweep but for that, we have to start again from the beginning. We want to carry this momentum into the qualifiers, and we want to qualify for the 2026 World Cup," he added.

The third match of the series will be played in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

SEE: How Tilak, Dube scripted the victorious chase
SEE: How Tilak, Dube scripted the victorious chase
PCB chief Naqvi hits back at Modi
PCB chief Naqvi hits back at Modi
'Suspend India From ICC Tournaments'
'Suspend India From ICC Tournaments'
Where Did The Asia Cup Vanish?
Where Did The Asia Cup Vanish?
Will Gambhir, Team India Follow SKY's Gesture?
Will Gambhir, Team India Follow SKY's Gesture?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Yummiest Fish With 3,000 Bones

webstory image 2

7 Temples Of Goddess Durga As Mahishasurmardini

webstory image 3

Navdurga And Their Sacred Vahanas

VIDEOS

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV