Big Upset! Nepal thrash West Indies to seal T20I series

IMAGE: Nepal registered their first-ever T20 bilateral series victory against a Test playing nation. Photograph: Nepal Cricket/X

Nepal's cricketers created history on Monday as they thrashed West Indies by a big margin of 90 runs in the second T20 International in Sharjah on Monday to register their first-ever T20 bilateral series victory against a Test playing nation.



Nepal, who had beaten West Indies by 19 runs in the first match on Saturday, registered another emphatic victory to clinch an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.



This is Nepal's first-ever series triumph against a Full Member and provided the side with plenty of confidence ahead of next month's ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia-Pacific Regional Final, where they will be one of three sides attempting to qualify for next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.



Opener Aasif Sheikh stroked 68 not out from 47 balls, while Sundeep Jora smashed 63 from 39 balls as the duo put on 100 for the fourth wicket to guide Nepal to 173/6 from their 20

overs after they had elected to bat.In reply, West Indies boasting of several top T20 players like Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosain, Fabian Allen folded for a paltry 83 in 17.1 overs.The 90-run victory margin is the largest-ever recorded by an Associate team over a Full Member side.Nepal captain Rohit Paudel said they are looking forward to playing more Test playing nations after this historic triumph."We are very happy. It took a lot to win against a Test-playing country and after two days, winning a bilateral series feels really great. This was a very important series for us to showcase our cricket and talent to the world. The way we've been playing the last two or three years, lots of eyes are on us. We want to continue this way and play more against Test-playing nations," Paudel said after the match.

"We want to finish the series on a high note. The motivation is to complete a clean sweep but for that, we have to start again from the beginning. We want to carry this momentum into the qualifiers, and we want to qualify for the 2026 World Cup," he added.



The third match of the series will be played in Sharjah on Tuesday.