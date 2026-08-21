'Big U-turn For My Life': Former India Cricketer Jacob Martin Acquitted in 22-Year-Old Forgery Case

Former Indian cricketer Jacob Martin has been acquitted of all charges by the Patiala House Court in a 22-year-old criminal case involving allegations of forgery and passport act violations, bringing a major sense of relief after years of stress and a significant turning point in his life.

IMAGE: Jacob Martin. Photograph: Jacob Martin/Facebook

Key Points Former Indian cricketer Jacob Martin has been acquitted of all charges in a 22-year-old criminal case by the Patiala House Court.

The case involved charges under Sections 420, 468, 471, and 120B of the IPC, as well as Section 12 of the Passport Act, related to alleged forged UK immigration stamps and financial transactions.

The court found no credible evidence to substantiate the allegations against Martin, including financial transactions or his ownership of Ajwa Sports Club.

Martin stated the case stemmed from a team member overstaying a UK visa and obtaining a fake immigration stamp, with his name added later due to his profile as an international cricketer.

Former Indian cricketer Jacob Martin has been acquitted of all charges by the Patiala House Court in a 22-year-old criminal case which stemmed from a 2004 FIR involving charges under Sections 420, 468, 471, and 120B of the IPC, as well as Section 12 of the Passport Act.

Allegations Dismissed By Court

Allegations against Vadodara resident Jacob regarding a forged UK immigration stamp, travel arrangements, and financial transactions could not be proven.

The court observed that there was no credible evidence regarding financial transactions or his ownership or control of the Ajwa Sports Club. Several witnesses also failed to substantiate the allegations.

Consequently, 53-year-old Martin, who played 10 ODIs for India, was acquitted before he presented his side to the media.

Martin's Account Of Case

Martin said the case arose after a member of his 2004 team overstayed his UK visa and returned to India after obtaining a fake immigration stamp.

He said his name was later added during the investigation despite not being mentioned in the original FIR, which he attributed to his profile as an international cricketer.

Martin said the 22-year-old case caused him significant stress, including the loss of his railway job, and added that his acquittal has brought a major sense of relief and marked a turning point in his life.

"In 2004 a team of mine had gone, which had gone to the UK to play. That team which went to play in England in 2004, everyone came back except one boy who stayed back in the UK.

"Because the visa had a validity of six months, he could stay for six months, but he overstayed for more than six months, so what happened was that he got fake stamping done there through someone. After getting fake stamping done, when he came back to India, he was deported from the UK, so he was caught at the IGI airport, and then he was questioned," Martin said.

"My name was not even in the FIR, but when the investigation took place, I was involved in this case because the name was big and I was an international cricketer, because of that.

"And after the case ended, this... now, after 22 years... during these 22 years, I was not getting any answers from the BCCI either; I lost my job in the railways. So I had a lot of stress because of this, but this judgment that has come now. I have got a clean chit; it will be a big settlement for my life and very... after 22 years, this... appeal I have received is a very big U-turn for my life."