'Big Show' Glenn Maxwell retires from international cricket

Explosive Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, a pivotal figure in multiple World Cup victories, has officially announced his retirement from international cricket and domestic red-ball and 50-over formats, prioritising his physical well-being for future tournaments.

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell helped Australia to 50-over World Cup triumphs in 2015 and 2023 as well as a T20 World Cup win in 2021. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Key Points Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from international cricket and domestic 50-over and four-day games for Victoria.

He cited the need to invest more time in his body to prolong his career in remaining tournaments.

Maxwell was a key player in Australia's 2015 and 2023 50-over World Cup triumphs and the 2021 T20 World Cup win.

Known as 'The Big Show', he scored 3,990 runs in ODIs and 2,897 in T20s, and took 128 wickets in short formats.

Swashbuckling all-rounder Glenn Maxwell announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday after his hopes of a farewell match on home soil had been dashed by Australia's focus on youth in their short-format selections.

One of the most talented batters of his generation, Maxwell wowed crowds around the world in 149 One-Day Internationals, 130 T20Is, and seven Tests.

He earned the nickname "The Big Show" for his rapid scoring and unconventional shot selection, helping Australia to 50-over World Cup triumphs in 2015 and 2023 as well as a T20 World Cup win in 2021.

Maxwell's Retirement Announcement

"I'm going to be announcing my retirement from international cricket and domestic games for Victoria in the 50 over and the four-day stuff, red ball completely," the 38-year-old told The Final Word podcast in an episode released on Tuesday.

"It's probably a time where I probably need to spend a little bit more time investing in the body to make sure I can get through the remaining couple of tournaments I've got in my career."

Career Highlights and Future Focus

Maxwell, who scored 3,990 runs in ODIs and 2,897 in T20s, last played for Australia against Oman at the T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka in February.

Along with India's Rohit Sharma, he remains one of only two players to score five international centuries in T20 cricket and he also took 128 wickets for his country in the short formats with his off-spin.

Maxwell retired from one-day internationals last year and his hopes of an international farewell at his home ground, the Melbourne Cricket Ground, against England this month were ended when the squad for the series was announced on Monday.

"There was, I suppose, a small hope or discussion that I might have been able to potentially get a send-off game at the MCG, but I can completely understand the direction they're going with this squad," he said.