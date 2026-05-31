HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Big Match Flop? Gill-Sudharsan Fail in IPL 2026 Final

Big Match Flop? Gill-Sudharsan Fail in IPL 2026 Final

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 31, 2026 20:12 IST

x

Gujarat Titans faced an early setback in the IPL 2026 final as their star openers, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, failed to deliver against Royal Challengers Bengaluru's disciplined bowling attack.

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates Shubman Gill's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, Gujarat Titans' key batsmen, failed to score big in the crucial IPL 2026 final.
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru's disciplined bowling put early pressure on Gujarat Titans' batting lineup.
  • Gill's mistimed pull shot led to his dismissal, while Sudharsan struggled to find his rhythm.
  • Fans expressed disappointment over Gill's performance in the high-pressure IPL final.

Gujarat Titans were left stunned early in the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday night as their usually reliable opening pair, skipper Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan, failed to fire on the biggest night of the season.

There was a brief sense of relief for GT when Sai Sudharsan survived an early scare in the very first over, escaping dismissal after a successful DRS review went in his favour. But that moment of luck didn’t last long, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru quickly seized control of the powerplay with disciplined bowling.

 

Shubman Gill

Early Wicket Pressure on Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill looked to take the attacking route, showing intent with a crisp boundary off Josh Hazlewood through a strong pull shot. However, Josh Hazlewood struck back immediately. Going for the same shot again, Gill mistimed it badly, sending the ball high in the air. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar judged it perfectly under pressure and completed a safe catch, sending the GT captain back for 10.

Sudharsan's Struggle and Dismissal

Sai Sudharsan’s stay wasn’t much longer either. Struggling to find rhythm against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he attempted a pull shot but failed to connect cleanly. The top edge went straight up, and wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma made no mistake. Sudharsan departed for 12.

Fan Reactions to Gill's Performance

As Gill walked back, social media quickly lit up with reactions. Fans expressed frustration online, with many calling it another ‘big-match failure’ and questioning the GT skipper’s ability to deliver in high-pressure finals.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

REDIFF CRICKET

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2026: Gill-Sai: Classical Duet in T20's Rock-n-Roll Era!
IPL 2026: Gill-Sai: Classical Duet in T20's Rock-n-Roll Era!
IPL 2026: 'Complete performance... but,' Gill flags key concern
IPL 2026: 'Complete performance... but,' Gill flags key concern
IPL 2026: Will Shubman Gill return in time?
IPL 2026: Will Shubman Gill return in time?
IPL 2026: 'We didn't deserve to win': Gill's honest verdict after KKR defeat
IPL 2026: 'We didn't deserve to win': Gill's honest verdict after KKR defeat
IPL 2026: Gill, Sudharsan hit fluent fifties to propel Titans to 229 vs Royals
IPL 2026: Gill, Sudharsan hit fluent fifties to propel Titans to 229 vs Royals

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Homemade Pizzas For A Weekend Feast

webstory image 2

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 3

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

VIDEOS

Pre-monsoon showers drench parts of Mumbai, suburbs1:05

Pre-monsoon showers drench parts of Mumbai, suburbs

17-yr-old student exposes how CBSE manipulated rules to favour Coempt Eduteck over TSC6:53

17-yr-old student exposes how CBSE manipulated rules to...

Video: Massive Dust Storm Plunges Rajasthan's Bikaner Into Near-Darkness1:01

Video: Massive Dust Storm Plunges Rajasthan's Bikaner...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO