Big Match Flop? Gill-Sudharsan Fail in IPL 2026 Final

Gujarat Titans faced an early setback in the IPL 2026 final as their star openers, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, failed to deliver against Royal Challengers Bengaluru's disciplined bowling attack.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates Shubman Gill's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, Gujarat Titans' key batsmen, failed to score big in the crucial IPL 2026 final.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's disciplined bowling put early pressure on Gujarat Titans' batting lineup.

Gill's mistimed pull shot led to his dismissal, while Sudharsan struggled to find his rhythm.

Fans expressed disappointment over Gill's performance in the high-pressure IPL final.

Gujarat Titans were left stunned early in the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday night as their usually reliable opening pair, skipper Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan, failed to fire on the biggest night of the season.

There was a brief sense of relief for GT when Sai Sudharsan survived an early scare in the very first over, escaping dismissal after a successful DRS review went in his favour. But that moment of luck didn’t last long, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru quickly seized control of the powerplay with disciplined bowling.

Early Wicket Pressure on Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill looked to take the attacking route, showing intent with a crisp boundary off Josh Hazlewood through a strong pull shot. However, Josh Hazlewood struck back immediately. Going for the same shot again, Gill mistimed it badly, sending the ball high in the air. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar judged it perfectly under pressure and completed a safe catch, sending the GT captain back for 10.

Sudharsan's Struggle and Dismissal

Sai Sudharsan’s stay wasn’t much longer either. Struggling to find rhythm against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he attempted a pull shot but failed to connect cleanly. The top edge went straight up, and wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma made no mistake. Sudharsan departed for 12.

Fan Reactions to Gill's Performance

As Gill walked back, social media quickly lit up with reactions. Fans expressed frustration online, with many calling it another ‘big-match failure’ and questioning the GT skipper’s ability to deliver in high-pressure finals.