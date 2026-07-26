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Big injury blow! India star ruled out of Sri Lanka Test

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi July 26, 2026 15:32 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Get the latest updates on the Indian cricket squad's injury woes, including Washington Sundar's unavailability and doubts over Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana, ahead of the crucial Test series against Sri Lanka starting August 15.

Washington Sundar

IMAGE: Washington Sundar's availability for the second Test is subject to fitness. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Washington Sundar is unavailable for the first Test against Sri Lanka due to injury.
  • Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana are unlikely to be part of the Indian squad for the two-Test series.
  • The India-Sri Lanka Test series is scheduled from August 15-19 in Galle and August 23-27 in Colombo.
  • Ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah will remain on rest until July 30 before reporting to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.
  • Top-order batter B Sai Sudharsan's availability is also subject to fitness, though he is reportedly recovering well.

Spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar is unavailable for the first Test against Sri Lanka starting August 15 while injured all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and fast bowler Harshit Rana are unlikely to be a part of the Indian squad for the two-Test tour.

India will tour Sri Lanka for a two-Test series next month with the first Test to be played from August 15-19 at Galle, followed by the second at Colombo (SSC) from August 23-27.

 

Key Player Fitness Concerns

According to a BCCI source, Washington's availability for the second Test is subject to fitness after the all-rounder had suffered an injury to his leg during India's white-ball tour of England earlier this month.

Ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, will remain on rest until July 30 before reporting to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Top order batter B Sai Sudharsan's availability is also subject to fitness but the left-handed batter is said to be recovering well.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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