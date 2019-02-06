Big blow to Australia, Starc likely to miss India tour

February 06, 2019 23:14 IST

IMAGE: Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc during a training session in Sydney. Photograph: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc is likely to miss Australia's upcoming limited-overs series against India due to injury, according to reports.

According to News Corp, Starc, who was named man of the match for taking 10 wickets in the second Test against Sri Lanka, suffered from a soft tissue injury in his upper body and is likely to miss the India series.

Pacer Jose Hazlewood is also a doubtful starter for ODI tours as he is recovering from a back injury sustained during the Test series against India.

Australia will announce the team for the two-match T20I and five-match ODI series against India on Thursday.