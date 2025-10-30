Big Blow! Shreyas Iyer Out 2 Months, WC Hopes Hit Hard

IMAGE: Massive blow for Team India as Shreyas Iyer is ruled out for two months. Photograph: BCCI

What began as a routine fielding effort in Sydney turned into a serious health scare for Shreyas Iyer, who suffered a ruptured spleen during the third ODI against Australia.

The India vice-captain underwent a medical procedure to stop internal bleeding caused by the injury. His condition is now stable, and he was moved out of the ICU at a Sydney hospital earlier this week.

According to RevSportz, Iyer will miss competitive cricket for the next two months, ruling him out of the three-match ODI series against South Africa at home next month. His participation in the New Zealand series in January also remains doubtful, as he is expected to be short on match fitness. This effectively means that Iyer is unlikely to make a late push for the T20 World Cup squad, with India’s final international assignments before the ICC event, to be played at home in February, coming against New Zealand in January, where the management is expected to field their final 15.

If Iyer misses the home ODIs against New Zealand, his next appearance for India could be during the white-ball tour of England in July next year.

The 30-year-old sustained the injury while attempting a difficult catch to dismiss Alex Carey during the match at the SCG last Saturday. He was immediately taken off the field and assisted to the dressing room by the team physio. However, his condition deteriorated soon after, with vital signs dropping, prompting urgent hospitalisation.

Medical scans revealed internal bleeding caused by a lacerated spleen, following which Iyer was admitted to the ICU at a Sydney hospital. Contrary to reports suggesting that he underwent surgery, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia clarified that Iyer did not undergo surgery, but rather a ‘medical procedure’ to stop the bleeding.

As per RevSportz, Iyer underwent interventional trans-catheter embolisation, a procedure performed under image guidance in an operating theatre. It involves passing a small catheter through an artery to block the bleeding site - a standard medical technique used to control internal bleeding anywhere in the body.