Big blow! Markram leaves The Hundred mid-season

South African T20 captain Aiden Markram has unexpectedly withdrawn from The Hundred competition's Manchester Super Giants due to personal reasons, leading to Jos Buttler taking over captaincy.

IMAGE: Aiden Markram has left Manchester Super Giants in The Hundred due to personal reasons, with Jos Buttler taking over as captain. Photograph: Manchester Super Giants/Instagram

Key Points Aiden Markram, South Africa's T20 captain, has left The Hundred competition.

His departure from the Manchester Super Giants is due to personal reasons.

Jos Buttler will now captain the Manchester Super Giants.

New Zealand's Michael Bracewell joins as an overseas replacement player.

Markram was recently named South African Cricketer of the Year.

South Africa’s Twenty20 captain Aiden Markram has returned home from the Manchester Super Giants due to personal reasons, the English franchise who compete in The Hundred competition have announced.

Impact On Manchester Super Giants

Markram had captained the Lancashire side in their first five matches of this season’s competition, scoring 50 in his last outing on Sunday as they lost to MI London.

No reason for Markram’s return to South Africa was given in a statement that said: “Everyone at the Super Giants would like to extend our very best wishes to Aiden at this time, and thank him for his contribution to the team during this year’s competition.”

Jos Buttler has taken over as captain and New Zealand international Michael Bracewell will join the team as the replacement overseas player for the rest of the competition.

Markram, 31, plays for all three Super Giants franchises in Lucknow in the Indian Premier League and Durban in the SA20. Last month he was named South African Cricketer of the Year.