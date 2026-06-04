Big blow: Kohli misses Afghanistan ODIs due to hamstring injury

Indian cricket fans are left disappointed as batting maestro Virat Kohli is sidelined from the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury, raising questions about team dynamics and player fitness ahead of crucial international assignments.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's absence is notable given his exceptional fitness record and stellar performance in the recent IPL season. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury.

Uncertainty also surrounds Rohit Sharma's availability for the series, as he is recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during the IPL.

The ODI series against Afghanistan commences on June 13 in Dharamsala, with subsequent matches in Lucknow and Chennai.

The injuries reignite speculation about the ODI future of both Kohli and Rohit, particularly with the 2027 50-over World Cup approaching.

Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury. The three-match series is scheduled to begin on June 13 in Dharamsala. A BCCI source confirmed to PTI, "He is out of the ODI series due to a hamstring injury."

Kohli's Recent Form And Injury Impact

Kohli, renowned for his exceptional fitness even at 37, showcased stellar form in the recently concluded IPL, leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a second consecutive title. He notably hit the winning runs in the final against Gujarat Titans. Reinventing his T20 game, Kohli amassed an impressive 675 runs during RCB's triumphant campaign, including one century and five fifty-plus scores.

His absence is expected to diminish the appeal of the upcoming series. Despite now being a one-format player, the former India captain continues to be a major draw for cricket fans globally. It is highly unusual for Kohli to miss matches due to injury, a testament to his exemplary fitness standards.

Uncertainty Over Rohit Sharma's Availability

Adding to the team's concerns, there is also uncertainty regarding Rohit Sharma's availability for the entire series against Afghanistan. The opener was included in the squad provisionally, subject to fitness, after a hamstring injury impacted his IPL appearances.

Following their retirement from Tests last year, speculation has been rife about the ODI future of both Kohli and Rohit. The next 50-over World Cup is slated for South Africa in October-November 2027, and their inclusion in the squad will depend on their form and fitness leading up to the tournament. The second ODI against Afghanistan will be played in Lucknow on June 17, and the third in Chennai on June 20. India's subsequent ODI commitment after the Afghanistan series will be a three-game assignment in England, commencing July 14.