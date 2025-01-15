HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Big blow for South Africa: Nortje ruled out of Champions Trophy

1 Minutes Read
January 15, 2025 23:37 IST

Anrich Nortje

IMAGE: South Africa's Anrich Nortje suffers back injury. Photograph: Ash Allen/Reuters

South Africa’s Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy with a back injury, the latest in a long line of setbacks for the fast bowler.

Nortje was named in South Africa’s squad on Monday, but 48 hours on officials have said he will not recover in time from a back problem ahead of the Group B opener against Afghanistan on Feb. 21. England and Australia are also in the pool.

 

Nortje's replacement will be named at a later date, with seamer Gerald Coetzee a possible pick after he recovered from a groin strain. The 18-year-old fast bowler Kwena Maphaka is another option.

Nortje has had persistent injury issues over several seasons. He has not played a test match since March 2023 and a one-day international since September of that year.

He was fit enough to feature in last year’s Twenty20 World Cup, where South Africa lost in the final to India.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
