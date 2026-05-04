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Home  » Cricket » Big blow for RC in IPL 2026: Injured Phil Salt returns to England

Big blow for RC in IPL 2026: Injured Phil Salt returns to England

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
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May 04, 2026 13:25 IST

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Phil Salt has cut short his IPL stint and returned to England to undergo scans for a finger injury sustained during a match against Delhi Capitals.

Phil Salt

IMAGE: Phil Salt had a strong start to the IPL season, scoring 202 runs in six innings. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Phil Salt has returned to England for scans on a finger injury sustained during an IPL match.
  • The injury occurred while fielding during RCB's match against Delhi Capitals on April 18.
  • Salt has missed RCB's last three matches due to the finger injury.
  • Both RCB and Salt are optimistic about a quick recovery and potential return to India this month.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Phil Salt has returned to England for scans on a finger injury sustained last month.

The injury has kept Salt out of RCB's last three matches, with compatriot Jacob Bethell stepping in at the top of the order.

 

Phil Salt's Injury Details

The 29-year-old is reported to have "damaged a finger on his left hand" while diving to save a boundary at deep backward square leg during RCB's defeat to Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 18.

"Salt, who is centrally contracted by the ECB, has since returned home at the request of England's management and has undergone scans on his finger," ESPNCricinfo reported.

Hopes For A Speedy Recovery

According to the report, both RCB and Salt are hopeful of a speedy recovery and the opener can return to India later this month.

Salt had enjoyed a strong start to the season, amassing 202 runs in six innings at an impressive strike rate of 168.33.

RCB are currently second on the points table behind Punjab Kings. They take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday next.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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