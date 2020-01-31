News
Big blow for NZ! Captain Williamson out with injury

Big blow for NZ! Captain Williamson out with injury

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 31, 2020 12:24 IST

Kane Williamson

IMAGE: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was ruled out of the fourth T20 International because of an injury. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of Friday's fourth T20 International against in Wellington owing to a shoulder injury.

Pacer Tim Southee is leading the Black Caps in his absence.

 

"Captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of tonight's 4th T20I with a left-shoulder injury (AC joint) sustained while diving in the field in game 3. He will hopefully be available for the final game of the series at Bay Oval," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) posted on its official Twitter handle.

India have already sealed the five-match series 3-0.

The fifth and final game of the series will be played at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
