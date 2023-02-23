Big blow for India ahead of T20 World Cup semis

IMAGE: Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of the all-important semifinal against Australia due to an infection. Photograph: Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Lead India pacer Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final clash against Australia.

The player has been ruled out due to an upper respiratory tract infection ahead of the crucial contest.

Vastrakar featured in all of India’s group stage games. The medium-pacer has picked up two wickets at a bowling average of 44.5 at the tournament so far.

The ICC Event Technical Committee has approved a replacement player request from the BCCI.

Off-spin bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana, who has featured in 47 internationals including 24 T20Is, will replace Vastrakar and could come into consideration for the cut-throat semi-final on Thursday.

The India vs Australia women’s T20 World Cup semifinal is set to get underway at 6:30pm IST at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.