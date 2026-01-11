Big blow for Giants: Bhatia ruled out of WPL 2026

IMAGE: Yastika Bhatia had undergone an ACL surgery in October. Photograph: ANI Photo

Gujarat Giants wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia has been ruled out of the remainder of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season.

Gujarat head coach Michael Klinger confirmed the development in a video posted by the franchise on social media.

"Hope you are going well and hope the recovery is going well for you," Klinger said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"Cannot wait to see you back fit and strong and be part of the Gujarat Giants in WPL season 5."

Gujarat secured the star wicketkeeper-batter for Rs 50 lakh (Rs 5 million) during the WPL auction. However, Bhatia's availability for this WPL season was always in doubt, given she had undergone an ACL surgery in October.

Before the auction, the WPL had told each franchise that if any side selected Bhatia, they would not be allowed to make a replacement during the tournament.

Prior to Gujarat, Bhatia had been with the Mumbai Indians. Across three WPL seasons, the wicketkeeper-batter made 506 runs in 28 matches at an average of 18.74 and a strike rate of 113.45.

During Giants' opening match against UP Warriorz in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, Bhatia was seen cheering for her teammates from the dugout.