Big blow for England! McCullum leaves Test role

Discover why Brendon McCullum is stepping down as England's Test cricket head coach after four transformative years, impacting the future of English red-ball cricket.

IMAGE: Brendon McCullum steps down as England Test head coach. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Brendon McCullum will step down as England's Test team head coach after four years in the role.

Appointed in 2022, McCullum, alongside Ben Stokes, was instrumental in transforming England's red-ball cricket fortunes.

He will continue his role as head coach for England's men's white-ball teams.

McCullum's departure follows a recent home Test series defeat against New Zealand and Ben Stokes' international retirement.

ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould praised McCullum for bringing "new life" and delivering "memorable victories" to the Test side.

Brendon McCullum will step down as head coach of England's test team after four years in the role, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday.

McCullum, who was appointed alongside former test captain Ben Stokes in 2022 and helped transform England's red-ball fortunes, will continue as head coach of the men's white-ball teams.

McCullum's Impact On England Test Cricket

England recently suffered a home test series defeat against New Zealand, near the end of which Stokes announced his retirement from international cricket.

McCullum said in an ECB statement: "I've absolutely loved coaching the test team and I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together."

"There have been some unbelievable highs and a few tough days along the way, but that's all part of taking on a challenge like this."

ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould paid tribute to the former New Zealand captain's work.

"Brendon breathed new life into England's test side during an exciting period that delivered some memorable victories, and we're grateful for everything he has given to the role," Gould said.