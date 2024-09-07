News
Big blow for England as Wood ruled out for the year

Big blow for England as Wood ruled out for the year

September 07, 2024 10:12 IST
Mark Wood

IMAGE: Mark Wood has been sidelined with an elbow injury. Photograph: BCCI

England fast bowler Mark Wood will be out for the year with an injured right elbow, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the player said on Friday.

Wood, who injured his right thigh during last month's first Test against Sri Lanka and was ruled out from the rest of the series, discovered that he had some bone stress in his elbow during a medical check-up.

"I was shocked," Wood wrote on Instagram.

 

"I'd put that down to the normal niggles every fast bowler gets and which I was playing through. I'm especially surprised because I've been playing test cricket and kept my speeds up."

Wood, who has taken 119 wickets in 37 Tests, will miss England's Test tours of Pakistan in October and New Zealand in December, the ECB said in a statement.

"He aims to return to full fitness by early 2025, in time for England’s white-ball tour of India and the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan, scheduled to begin in February 2025," the ECB added.

Wood, 34, said he had been down this path before.

"See you for some rockets in 2025," he wrote.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
