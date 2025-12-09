HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Big Blow for England as Knee Injury Ends Wood's Ashes Tour

December 09, 2025 12:35 IST

Mark Wood's absence is a blow to England's inexperienced attack

IMAGE: Mark Wood's absence is a blow to England's inexperienced attack. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes following a recurrence of a left knee injury sustained during the first Test in Perth.

Wood will return home later this week to work on his rehabilitation and recovery, the team said on Tuesday.

 

The 35-year-old's absence is a blow to an inexperienced England attack who were well handled by Australia's batters at the Gabba, where the hosts won by eight wickets.

Wood was ruled out on the same day Australia confirmed stalwart quick Josh Hazlewood would play no part in the Ashes following Achilles and hamstring injuries.

Surrey seamer Matthew Fisher has been added to the squad and will link up with the group this week, having been in Australia with the England Lions.

Fisher played his one Test during the 2022 tour of the West Indies.

England had Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson in their pace attack at the Gabba, with all-rounder Ben Stokes offering a fourth seam option and Will Jacks providing part-time spin.

Australia posted 511 in their reply to England's first innings 334, with the tourists' bowlers frustrated for the better part of two sessions by the hosts' tail-enders.

Australia lead the five-Test series 2-0 and need only draw the third match in Adelaide starting December 17 to retain the urn.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
