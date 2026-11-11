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Big blow for England as Bethell misses Australia Tour

November 11, 2026 18:41 IST 2 Minutes Read
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England's promising batter Jacob Bethell has been officially ruled out of the crucial white-ball tour of Australia following a significant setback in his recovery from a persistent knee injury, impacting the team's squad ahead of key matches.

Jacob Bethell

IMAGE: England batter Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of the Australia white-ball tour after suffering a setback in his recovery from a knee injury. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Key Points

  • England batter Jacob Bethell will miss the white-ball tour of Australia after a setback in his recovery from a knee injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Wednesday.
  • The 23-year-old has not played since England's one-day series win over India in July and underwent surgery in September.
  • Despite travelling to Australia in anticipation of a return, a scan has ruled Bethell out of the tour.
  • James Coles and Eddie Jack have been called up to the ODI squad as replacements for Bethell and fast bowler Josh Tongue.
  • England begin their three-match ODI series on Friday, followed by five Twenty20 internationals, before travelling to South Africa for a test series starting on December 17.

England batter Jacob Bethell will miss the white-ball tour of Australia after a setback in his recovery from a knee injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Wednesday.

Injury Update And Squad Changes

The 23-year-old has not played since England's one-day series win over India in July, having suffered discomfort in his knee while scoring 91 at Lord's. He had surgery in September and travelled to Australia in anticipation of a return, but a scan has ruled him out of the tour

 

"Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of the white-ball tour of Australia following a scan on his right knee," the ECB said.

England have called up James Coles and Eddie Jack to the ODI squad as replacements for Bethell and fast bowler Josh Tongue, who was already out with a left big toe injury

 England begin the three-match ODI series on Friday before playing five Twenty20 internationals. They then travel to South Africa for a test series starting on December 17

Source: REUTERS
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