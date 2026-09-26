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Big blow for Australia as Inglis suffers finger fracture

September 26, 2026 15:50 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has been sidelined from the ongoing One-Day International series against South Africa due to a fractured finger, casting doubt on his availability for the crucial Test series.

Josh Inglis

IMAGE: Josh Inglis ruled out of final two ODIs against South Africa with a finger fracture. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Key Points

  • Josh Inglis has been ruled out of the final two ODIs against South Africa due to a fractured right index finger.
  • The injury occurred while Inglis was keeping wicket during South Africa's 67-run victory in the first ODI in Durban.
  • Alex Carey is anticipated to take over wicketkeeping duties for the upcoming second ODI in Johannesburg.
  • Inglis's participation in the three-match Test series against South Africa, starting October 9, is now uncertain.
  • He will return to Perth for treatment and further assessment regarding his fitness for the Test series.

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has been ruled out of the final two one-day internationals against South Africa with a fracture to his right index finger, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Inglis's Injury And Test Series Doubt

The 31-year-old injured his finger while keeping wicket in South Africa’s 67-run win in the first ODI played in Durban on Thursday.

 

No replacement in the ODI squad has been named, with Alex Carey expected to don the gloves in the second fixture in the series in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Inglis is now in a race to be fit for the three-match Test series in South Africa that starts on October 9.

Cricket Australia confirmed Inglis would return to Perth for treatment, "with his availability for the three-match Test series subject to further assessment and progress".

Source: REUTERS
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