IPL Chief Backs Big Bash League's India Debut

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal backs Cricket Australia's strategic decision to bring the Big Bash League opener to Chennai, leveraging India's status as the world's biggest cricket market for global expansion and Olympic growth.

IMAGE: Perth Scorchers players celebrate with the Big Bash League trophy after beating Sydney Sixers in the BBL final, in Perth, on January 25, 2026. Photograph: BBL/X

Key Points Cricket Australia plans to host a Big Bash League (BBL) opener in Chennai, India, in December.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal views this as a natural and positive step, acknowledging India's status as the world's largest cricket market.

Dhumal believes India's leadership in world cricket can significantly contribute to the sport's global footprint, especially with its return to the Olympic Games at LA 2028.

The move is expected to provide a commercial and sporting boost to the BBL by tapping into India's vast audience.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal believes Cricket Australia's decision to bring the Big Bash League to India is a natural step given the country's status as the world's biggest cricket market.

The BBL opener is set to be played at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium in December, as Cricket Australia looks to tap into the sport's largest audiences.

Why India Is Key For Global Cricket Leagues

Dhumal said India's position in world cricket made it an obvious destination for overseas leagues seeking to expand their reach.

"See, India is the biggest cricket market. So definitely, Cricket Australia would want to capitalise on that," Dhumal told PTI Videos.

"And we wish them all the best for their Big Bash inaugural game this season."

The IPL chairman viewed the move as a positive development for cricket at a time when the sport is preparing for its return to the Olympic Games at LA 2028.

"India, being the leader in world cricket, has a lot of scope to add to world cricket," he said.

"Since now cricket is becoming part of Olympics, it augurs very well for the game, for its global footprint to reach to the length and breadth across the globe."

Dhumal believes Cricket Australia would have carefully assessed the commercial and sporting benefits of taking the BBL to India. "I'm sure they would have done their calculations and they are expecting a good boost to their domestic tournament," he said.