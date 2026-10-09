Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers: BBL Chennai Opener Tickets Go Live

Cricket enthusiasts can now secure their spots for the historic Big Bash League (BBL) opener in Chennai, featuring Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers, as ticket sales commence online this Saturday for the December 12 match.

IMAGE: In a first, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the Big Bash League season opener. Photograph: TNCA/X

Key Points Ticket sales for the Big Bash League (BBL) opener in Chennai will begin on Saturday.

The match between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers is scheduled for December 12, 2026-27 season.

This marks the first time a BBL match will be held outside Australia, a historic event for Chennai.

Ticket prices range from Rs 1500 for the F-Lower Tier to Rs 6000 for C Hospitality Boxes.

Tickets will be exclusively available online via the District by Zomato mobile application and district.in.

The ticket sales for the Big Bash League (BBL) opener between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will begin on Saturday. The opening match of 2026-27 BBL season will be held in the city on December 12.

Historic BBL Debut in India

This is the first time a BBL match is taking place outside Australia, marking a significant milestone for the league and for cricket fans in India.

The lowest denomination is Rs 1500 for the F-Lower Tier, while the I, J and K Lower Tiers are priced at Rs 2500, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association stated.

Ticket Pricing and Online Availability

The I, J and K Upper Tiers hold a value of Rs 2000 per seat while fans need to shell out Rs 3500 for the KMK Terrace. The C Hospitality Boxes, which are air conditioned, have a price of Rs 6000 per seat. The tickets will be available only online at: District by Zomato mobile application and the official website: district.in.