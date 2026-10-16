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India Call Up Bhuvneshwar for Decider After Arshdeep's Shoulder Injury

By REDIFF CRICKET Updated: October 16, 2026 14:51 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India have added veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar as cover for Arshdeep Singh ahead of the fifth T20I against West Indies at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates a wicket

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar last played an international match for India on November 22, 2022, in a T20I against New Zealand at Napier. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Bhuvneshwar was added to the India squad on Friday for the must-win T20I against West Indies in Bengaluru.
  • He was brought in as cover for Arshdeep Singh who sustained a shoulder injury after getting hit in the 4th T20I.
  • Bhuvneshwar was earlier picked for the T20 series against New Zealand, starting October 22 in Christchurch.

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was on Friday added to India's squad for the series-deciding fifth and final T20I against the West Indies as cover for Arshdeep Singh, who has sustained a shoulder injury.

The final match of the series, which is currently locked at 2-2, will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

'Bhuvneshwar Kumar was added to the squad after Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth T20I of the series against West Indies on Wednesday in Hyderabad,' the BCCI said in a statement.

'A decision on his (Arshdeep) participation in the final T20I will be taken prior to the game based on his recovery,' it added.

The 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar was earlier picked for the T20 series against New Zealand, starting October 22 in Christchurch.

It will be a full circle moment for the 36-year-old Bhuvi, if he is picked in the Playing XI the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. A Bengaluru 'home player', he helped the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to back-to-back IPL titles in 2025 and 2026 with 17 wickets and 28 scalps respectively.

Bhuvneshwar last played an international match for India on November 22, 2022, in a T20I against New Zealand at Napier. 

India’s updated T20I squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Sanju Samson [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

More News Coverage

Pacer Bhuvneshwar KumarIndiaArshdeep SinghBCCIHyderabad

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