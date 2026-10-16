India Call Up Bhuvneshwar for Decider After Arshdeep's Shoulder Injury

India have added veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar as cover for Arshdeep Singh ahead of the fifth T20I against West Indies at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar last played an international match for India on November 22, 2022, in a T20I against New Zealand at Napier. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Bhuvneshwar was added to the India squad on Friday for the must-win T20I against West Indies in Bengaluru.

He was brought in as cover for Arshdeep Singh who sustained a shoulder injury after getting hit in the 4th T20I.

Bhuvneshwar was earlier picked for the T20 series against New Zealand, starting October 22 in Christchurch.

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was on Friday added to India's squad for the series-deciding fifth and final T20I against the West Indies as cover for Arshdeep Singh, who has sustained a shoulder injury.

The final match of the series, which is currently locked at 2-2, will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

'Bhuvneshwar Kumar was added to the squad after Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth T20I of the series against West Indies on Wednesday in Hyderabad,' the BCCI said in a statement.

'A decision on his (Arshdeep) participation in the final T20I will be taken prior to the game based on his recovery,' it added.

The 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar was earlier picked for the T20 series against New Zealand, starting October 22 in Christchurch.

It will be a full circle moment for the 36-year-old Bhuvi, if he is picked in the Playing XI the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. A Bengaluru 'home player', he helped the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to back-to-back IPL titles in 2025 and 2026 with 17 wickets and 28 scalps respectively.

Bhuvneshwar last played an international match for India on November 22, 2022, in a T20I against New Zealand at Napier.

India’s updated T20I squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Sanju Samson [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.