Bhuvneshwar Returns, But Why Was Shami Left Out?

Indian pacer Navdeep Saini has publicly advocated for Mohammed Shami's return to the national cricket team, drawing inspiration from veteran bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar's recent comeback, which he believes proves that consistent performance can pave the way for a national recall.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami has continued to work hard in domestic cricket as he looks to earn a recall to the Indian team. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Navdeep Saini believes Mohammed Shami deserves another chance in the Indian team due to his hard work and strong domestic performances.

Saini is inspired by Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to the national squad for the T20I series against New Zealand, seeing it as a path for other players to follow.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's exceptional performances in domestic cricket and the IPL, despite being out of the national team for four years, made a strong case for his recall.

Saini emphasised that Bhuvneshwar's comeback demonstrates that consistent performance can earn a player another opportunity in the national side.

Saini feels Shami, a long-serving and match-winning bowler, has been toiling hard in domestic cricket and also merits an opportunity for a recall.

Navdeep Saini believes Mohammed Shami deserves another chance in the Indian team, pointing to the veteran pacer's hard work and performances in domestic cricket as reasons for a recall.

Saini also drew inspiration from Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to the national squad, saying it showed that players could still fight their way back with consistent performances.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Inspiring Comeback

Bhuvneshwar has been picked for India's upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, marking his return to the national team for the first time since the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Speaking to RevSportz, Saini said Bhuvneshwar's comeback would encourage players like him who are hoping to wear the India jersey again.

"Bhuvi bhaiya is a huge source of motivation for players like us who are trying to make a comeback into the side. He is a highly capable bowler who has served Indian cricket tremendously and won matches single-handedly. He's a game-changing bowler. Even though he has been out of the team for the last four years, his performances have remained exceptional, whether in domestic cricket or the IPL," Saini said.

Consistent Performances Pave the Way

The 33-year-old felt Bhuvneshwar's performances, especially in the IPL, had made a strong case for his return.

"If you look at the last two IPL seasons, he has been one of the best bowlers. There were talks that he might not get selected, but I always felt he deserved an opportunity. If he can make a comeback, it shows that anyone can work hard, perform consistently and earn another chance," he added.

Shami's Deserved Opportunity

Saini also felt Shami should have been considered for a recall, given the experienced fast bowler's efforts in domestic cricket. Shami has been a key performer for India over the years, and Saini believes he still has plenty to offer the national side.

"Another player I'd like to talk about is Shami bhaiya. He has also served Indian cricket for a long time and is capable of winning matches on his own. I feel his name should have been there as well, although I don't know why he wasn't picked. He has been toiling hard in domestic cricket and deserves an opportunity too," Saini said.