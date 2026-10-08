'You can't beat experience': Kotak explains Bhuvneshwar Kumar's T20I recall

Assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak sheds light on the strategic recall of veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for India's T20I series against New Zealand, emphasizing the value of experience and consistent IPL performance in the national squad.

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been highly consistent in the Indian Premier League, winning back-to-back titles with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2025 and 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been recalled to India's T20I squad for the New Zealand series, with assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak highlighting his experience and strong IPL form over the past two seasons.

Kotak suggested that selectors likely sought to add experience to a young bowling group, especially with Jasprit Bumrah's absence.

Questions arose regarding Mohammed Shami's continued absence from the T20I setup, despite his encouraging domestic performances since playing for India in the Champions Trophy final in March 2025.

Kotak addressed the reported involvement of VVS Laxman in selection meetings for injury updates, expressing confidence in Laxman's commitment to Indian cricket.

India is on a 10-match winning streak, having recently secured an eight-wicket victory against West Indies, but Kotak emphasised the team's commitment to developing bench strength even while maintaining winning momentum.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's loads of experience, coupled with his strong IPL form over past two seasons has led to his recall in India's T20I squad for New Zealand series, assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak said in Ranchi on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old veteran pacer, who last played for India in November 2022 New Zealand series, has earned a well-deserved return to the national side after impressive performances for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, having played a key role in RCB's back-to-back title triumphs in 2025 and 2026.

Bhuvneshwar had taken 45 wickets across two seasons (17 in 2025 and 28 in 2026).

Bhuvneshwar's Return Explained

India will face New Zealand in a T20I series after the ongoing five-match engagement against the West Indies, and Kotak suggested that the selectors may have felt the need to add experience to an otherwise young bowling group.

"One thing is obviously with the selectors, but I can give you an answer based on what I think. In England, I personally felt that with Bumrah not being around and a lot of young bowlers playing, you can't beat experience," Kotak said at the pre-match media interaction ahead of the second T20I against West Indies at the JSCA International Stadium.

"The young bowlers are good, they are performing well and getting selected, but at some stage you also need some experience.

"That might be one reason. Another thing is that Bhuvneshwar has been doing really well in the IPL for the last two seasons. So the selectors must have thought that, for New Zealand conditions and all, obviously he has been doing well and we need some experience.

"They must have picked him. That's what I can think, unless you can think something different."

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Shami's Absence and Selector's View

Bhuvneshwar's return has also revived questions over Mohammed Shami, who remains outside the current T20I set-up despite continuing to play domestic cricket.

Shami last played for India in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in March 2025 and has since been working his way back through domestic cricket, producing encouraging performances.

Kotak, however, distanced himself from any speculation over the veteran Bengal pacer's possible return.

"First of all, I'm not a selector, so it is difficult for me to tell you that. But Shami is also playing and he is also doing well," he said.

"If the selectors feel that he is doing well and the team has a requirement, then any player can be selected."

V V S Laxman's Role in Team Management

Another talking point has been the reported decision to involve V V S Laxman in selection meetings, particularly in communicating injury-related updates between the team management and selectors.

Kotak said he was unaware of the specifics of the new arrangement but backed Laxman's commitment to Indian cricket, having worked with him at the Centre of Excellence.

"Honestly, I don't know. I also came to know about what you just said from you. If any injury-related update is to be communicated by Laxman sir, I believe the decision taken by the BCCI will be purposeful," he said.

"I worked with Laxman for three years at the Centre of Excellence. He is very particular. When I was there, he used to tell us that if the Indian team has any requirement, our first duty is to fulfil it.

"Sometimes we used to take leave to go home, but if an Indian player was important and the Indian team wanted him immediately, he would tell us to leave (release) him for a week or two. That is how committed he is.

"So, whatever role he plays, I am sure he will think about what is best for Indian cricket."

Kotak also said there was already regular communication between head coach Gautam Gambhir and Laxman, suggesting that the reported arrangement would not necessarily alter the existing interaction between the team and the former India batter.

"I personally have no idea. But I do know that Gautam and Laxman always stay in touch. I have that much idea about them," he said.

"As for the other things, I don't know. If there is any need, Gautam speaks to Laxman. That is a normal procedure, which I have always seen. So there is nothing new in that."

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India's Winning Streak and Bench Strength

India are on a 10-match winning streak after opening the five-match T20I series against West Indies with an emphatic eight-wicket victory.

Having already won the preceding ODI series 2-1, India chased down West Indies' 171 in under 15 overs in Lucknow, with captain Shreyas Iyer smashing an unbeaten hundred.

But Kotak said India's winning run would not come at the cost of developing their bench strength.

"To be honest, when you test your bench, if you win, the process continues. If you lose, there is a very thin line between maintaining that balance," he said.

"But obviously, we try and do that. The promising players we have, the way the BCCI runs the system and the way our bench strength is developing, even if two or three of our teams were to play, they would look strong.

"But when you give chances to new players, some experienced players will miss out. Somewhere, if the opposition also plays well and it becomes a close match, at that time you feel that you are winning.

"But it is a process. Whenever we get a chance, we should give opportunities to young players or good players for future bench strength."