Bhuvneshwar Kumar 'Absolutely Ready' for India Recall, Eyes World Cup

Veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has expressed his readiness for a national team recall, including a potential spot in the World Cup squad.

IMAGE: In IPL 2026, he finished as the tournament's second-highest wicket-taker with 28 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 17.8. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points The pacer is currently focused on playing cricket in the UP T20 league and is not playing with the sole intention of national selection.

Spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin recently backed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a surprise return to India's squad for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup, citing his potential value in South African conditions.

Kumar boasts an impressive white-ball record with 141 wickets in 121 ODIs and 90 wickets in 87 T20Is.

He last represented India in ODIs in January 2022 and in T20Is in November 2022, and was a key member of the 2013 Champions Trophy-winning side.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ready for the job if recalled into the Indian team.

'Why would I say no if I get a call? Absolutely ready,' the 36-year-old pacer said Kumar said when asked on Sunday about possible selection for the World Cup.

Focus on Current Performance

'Honestly, I cannot say exactly how ready I am. My job is to play cricket and that is why I have come here to play in the UP T20 league. I didn’t come here with the intention of moving to another place or reaching another level,' he said.

'We play IPL knowing we have to perform and win matches for the team, but I didn’t come here to the UP T20 league hoping to get picked elsewhere or because someone said something.'

Ashwin's Endorsement and Kumar's Record

Last week, spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin has backed veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar for a surprise return to India's squad for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup, saying the experienced pacer could be invaluable in South African conditions. One of India’s decorated white-ball pacers, Kumar has played 121 ODIs, taking 141 wickets at an average of 35.11 and an economy of 5.08, with best figures of 5/42. In T20Is, he has 90 wickets in 87 matches at 23.10, including two five-wicket hauls.

Across 121 One-Day Internationals, Bhuvneshwar has claimed 141 wickets at an average of 35.11, with best figures of 5/42. Overall, he has taken 294 wickets in 229 international matches.

Recent International Appearances

Bhuvi last represented India in Test match cricket in 2018 in South Africa, where he shone with the ball in both the matches he played. Interestingly, his last ODI series was also in South Africa, in January, 2022 while he last figured for India in the T20I series in New Zealand in November that year. He was a key member of India’s victorious 2013 Champions Trophy side. The experienced pacer is set to lead the Lucknow Falcons in the fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League, which will get underway on August 14.