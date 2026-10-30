'Bhuvi May Take 5 Wickets'

With 139 runs conceded in three T20Is, Bhuvneshwar Kumar faces questions over his place in India's XI.

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has struggled on his return to the Indian T20 setup, taking only one wicket in 3 T20Is in the ongoing New Zealand series. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Bhuvneshwar Kumar has conceded 139 runs in 12 overs and taken only one wicket.

Ajinkya Rahane advises against overanalysing Bhuvneshwar's current form, stating that performance can fluctuate and the bowler is self-aware.

The former India captain suggests that Bhuvneshwar could still deliver a strong performance, possibly even a five-wicket haul, in upcoming matches.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has made an underwhelming return to India's T20I setup with the seamer struggling to find his rhythm in the ongoing series in New Zealand.

While former India all-rounder R Ashwin reckoned that the experienced seamer will be dropped from the playing XI in the fourth T20I on Friday, Bhuvi has received backing from Ajinkya Rahane.

Bhuvi has conceded 139 runs in 12 overs across the first three T20Is, taking just one wicket with an economy of 11.58.

36-year-old Bhuvi was recalled into the Indian team after four years on the sidelines after his impressive showing in two seasons of the Indian Premier League for back-to-back champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Rahane's Perspective on Bhuvi's Comeback

Former India captain Rahane believes Bhuvneshwar's comeback deserves greater attention than his numbers and people needn't overanalyse his performances.

'I think we shouldn't judge and think about it too much on how he has bowled,' Rahane said on his YouTube channel.

'He's quite an experienced player and would be analysing his own performance. The biggest story is him making a comeback. Even at his age, to have that motivation and dedication to play is not easy. His intent and body language has always been good when playing,' he added.

Rahane said things can change quickly and despite his current form, Bhuvneshwar might impress everyone in the 4th T20I.

Performance Fluctuations and Future Outlook

'Performance can be up and down. Sometimes a bowler may not get the rhythm. So that is not the reason (to judge him). Bhuvneshwar knows where he can do better. For me, him making comeback at this age is the biggest story.

'We should all learn from this to not give up. As a bowler you need to continue to put in the work, things will happen,' he said.

'You never know Bhuvneshwar may end up picking a five-wicket haul in the next match. Things change instantly. Bhuvneshwar is a type of bowler who thinks about his game and is quite confident too.'