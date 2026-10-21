Bhuvi Could Be Key In New Zealand Series

'Bhuvi should be the first choice with the new ball, based on the conditions, because of the skill he possesses of swinging the ball.'

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 36, is back in the Indian team after four years, having last played for India in the T20I series in New Zealand in November 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Cheteshwar Pujara advocates for Bhuvneshwar Kumar to open the bowling for India in the New Zealand T20I series due to his swing bowling ability.

Puji believes New Zealand's seamer-friendly pitches are ideal for Bhuvi to extract movement with the new ball.

Bhuvi is making a comeback to the Indian team after a four-year hiatus, having last played in November 2022.

Cheteshwar Pujara believes Bhuvneshwar Kumar should be the first choice with the new ball in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand even though he is playing international cricket after a long gap.

Bhuvneshwar, 36, is back in the Indian team after four years, having last played for India in the T20I series in New Zealand in November 2022.

Puji believes Bhuvi can be a big threat with the new ball in New Zealand, where he could get a lot of assistance from the seamer-friendly pitches.

'In New Zealand, he should be the first choice with the new ball, based on the conditions, because of the skill he possesses of swinging the ball. If the ball won't swing in New Zealand, where else will it swing?', Puji said on JioHotstar's Out or Not Out show.

'The conditions there are ideal for him. If there is a little help from the pitch, he can extract that movement from the pitch very well with the new ball.

IPL Performances And Experience

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar during India's nets session at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar hailed Bhuvneshwar's superb performances for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last two IPL seasons where he excelled despite bowling on flat pitches.

The veteran seamer played a vital role in RCB's back to back title triumphs in IPL 2025 and 2026, picking up 45 wickets -- including 17 in 2025 and 28 and 2026.

'In the IPL, there aren't seaming conditions, there are flat pitches. Yet, for two years, he has been bowling two overs at the top and two at the back end, the toughest phases of the game,' Nayar, who coached Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026, explained.

'To do that, you need experience, you need a bowler who understands the conditions and can extract the best out of those conditions, and there has never been a question about Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

'I am so, so happy that Bhuvi has got a chance because, for so many years, he has been the kind of bowler that Cheteshwar Pujara was as a batter. You don't notice them until you notice them,' Nayar added.

'When you go and open their stats, you see performance and consistency, whether they are playing domestic cricket, the D Y Patil tournament, or the IPL. So, I'm very happy that he's in the team.'