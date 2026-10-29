Bhut's 8-wicket haul powers Saurashtra to dominant Ranji win

Parth Bhut's sensational eight-wicket performance propelled Saurashtra to a dominant innings victory over Assam in the Ranji Trophy, while Karnataka also secured a comprehensive win, highlighting key results from the latest round of matches.

IMAGE: Parth Bhut celebrates his eight-wicket haul against Assam. Photograph: Saurashtra Cricket Association/X

Key Points Parth Bhut claimed a splendid eight-wicket haul (8/17) to lead Saurashtra to an innings-and-12-run victory over Assam on Thursday.

Saurashtra's win, their first of the season, moved them to second spot in the Elite Group B points table.

Karnataka secured a massive innings-and-116-run victory against Tripura on Thursday, with Shreyas Gopal taking five wickets.

Punjab drew their match against Hyderabad, earning three points based on their first-innings lead.

Chhattisgarh defeated Andhra by five wickets in their group match.

Parth Bhut claimed a splendid eight-wicket haul as Saurashtra completed a dominant innings-and-12-run victory over Assam in Rajkot on Thursday to move to second spot in the Elite Group B points table in the Ranji Trophy.

Having reduced Assam to 65/7 on the third evening, with Bhut taking six wickets for seven runs, the outcome was all but sealed in favour of the hosts.

The left-arm orthodox spinner returned magnificent figures of 18-10-17-8 as Assam were bowled out for a mere 94 after conceding a lead of 106 runs in the first innings.

Assam had made 281 in their first innings, to which Saurashtra replied with 387. With Assam being shot out for 94, Saurashtra secured a victory with a bonus point.

Sibsankar Roy, resuming on 32, failed to add any runs to his total and was dismissed by Bhut on the final day.

It was the first victory for Saurashtra in the season having played two draws earlier.

Karnataka Dominates Tripura

Karnataka also recorded a massive innings-and-116-run victory over lowly Tripura on Thursday to add seven points to their tally.

Tripura were bowled out for another modest score of 180 in their second innings after making 194 in the first essay. Hosts Karnataka had replied with a huge 490 for nine declared.

Resuming at 98 for three on the final day, Tripura offered little resistance as leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal led Karnataka's charge with a five-wicket haul.

Gopal returned with 5/36, while Manvanth Kumar (2/42) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (2/31) also chipped in for Karnataka.

Sridam Paul made a valiant 50 (81 balls; 2 fours, 3 sixes) and veteran Mandeep Singh remained unbeaten on 20 off 84 balls.

Punjab Draws, Chhattisgarh Wins

Punjab, meanwhile, declared their second innings after resuming at 57 for no loss as their clash against hosts Hyderabad ended in a draw. Punjab earned three points on the basis of their first-innings lead of 51 runs.

In the last match to finish in this group, Chhattisgarh scored a little over 100 runs in the final session to beat Andhra by five wickets.

With rains washing out the third day's play, Chhattisgarh, chasing 179, replied with 182 for five riding on skipper Anuj Tiwary's 60.

Ranji Trophy Brief Scores

At Rajkot: Assam 281 and 94 in 44 overs (Sibsankar Roy 32; Parth Bhut 8/17) lost to Saurashtra 387 by an innings and 12 runs. Points: Saurashtra 7, Assam 0.

At Mysuru: Tripura 194 and 180 in 78.1 overs (Sridam Paul 50; Shreyas Gopal 5/36) lost to Karnataka 490/9 declared by an innings and 116 runs. Points: Karnataka 7, Tripura 0.

At Secunderabad: Punjab 431 all out and 240/6 declared in 78 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 68, Uday Saharan 55 not out; Rakshan Readdi 2/16) drew with Hyderabad 380. Points: Punjab 3, Hyderabad 1.

At Mulapadu: Andhra 231 & 184/3 declared lost to Chhattisgarh 237 & 182/5 in 35.1 overs (Anuj Tiwary 60, Dev Aditya Singh 34 not out; Saurabh Kumar 3/55) by 5 wickets. Points: Chhattisgarh: 6, Andhra 0.