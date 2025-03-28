HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bhajji reckons this man is best T20I batter

March 28, 2025 16:13 IST

In just two matches, Nicholas Pooran has 145 runs at an average of 72.50

IMAGE: In just two matches, Nicholas Pooran has 145 runs at an average of 72.50. Photograph: BCCI

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has put a tag of the best T20 player in the world.

The former India spinner reckons, given his form and his scoring prowess in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Nicholas Pooran in the present scenario is definitely top of the tops.

Pooran has ignited the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league with his sheer blitzkrieg with the bat. With his explosive 70(26), he was the backbone of Lucknow's successful 191-run chase as the Super Giants sealed a 5-wicket win in Hyderabad.

 

"Currently Nicholas Pooran is the best player of T20 format. Period!" Harbhajan wrote on X.

The 29-year-old began his campaign by slamming 75 from 30 deliveries against Delhi Capitals, even though his valiant effort went in vain, courtesy of Ashutosh Sharma's heroics.

Pooran couldn't salvage a victory for his side as DC escaped with a narrow one-wicket win in Vizag.

With his recent exploits on the field, Pooran is the Orange Cap holder in the ongoing 18th edition of the tournament. He has 145 runs to his name in two matches, with a staggering average of 72.50 while striking ferociously at 258.92.

