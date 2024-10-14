News
Steve Smith back at No 4 for India Tests

Source: PTI
October 14, 2024 11:51 IST
'Steve had expressed a desire to move back down from that opening position.'

Steve Smith

IMAGE: Steve Smith will return to his preferred slot at No 4, where he has scored 5,966 runs at an average of 61 with 19 centuries and 26 fifties. Photograph: BCCI

Steve Smith will return to his favoured No 4 position after a short stint as an opener in the upcoming Test series against India, Australia's national selector George Bailey confirmed on Monday.

Following David Warner's retirement from Tests after the Pakistan series during the last home summer, Smith opened the batting for Australia in series against West Indies and New Zealand.

Although he made an unbeaten 91 in only his second Test in the new role, the 35-year-old didn't fare well in the series against New Zealand, collecting a total of 51 runs in four innings.

Bailey confirmed that captain Pat Cummins and head coach Andrew McDonald have decided to bring back Smith to his preferred slot at No 4, where he has scored 5,966 runs at an average of 61 with 19 centuries and 26 fifties.

"Pat (Cummins), Andrew (McDonald)and Steve Smith had been having ongoing conversations, separate to the untimely injury to Cameron (Green)," Bailey was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

The opportunity to revert back to his old position arose after all-rounder Cameron Green, who had filled Smith's role at No 4, opted to undergo a lower back surgery which will keep him out for six months.

 

"Steve had expressed a desire to move back down from that opening position, and Pat and Andrew have confirmed that he will be dropping back down the order for the summer."

Australia will host India for a high-profile five-Test series for the Border Gavaskar Trophy, starting on November 22 in Perth.

Source: PTI
