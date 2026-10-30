Bevon Jacobs hopes to bat at Eden Park, recalls 2015 World Cup as fan

New Zealand batter Bevon Jacobs is set to experience a 'full circle moment' at Eden Park, hoping to bat for the first time on his home ground in the fourth T20I against India, a venue where he once watched the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup as a fan.

IMAGE: Bevon Jacobs has been a strong performer for New Zealand in the current T20I series against India, being their second-highest run-scorer with 128 runs in three innings. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bevon Jacobs is eager to bat at Eden Park for the first time in his international career, having previously played there without getting an opportunity.

He views playing at Eden Park as a 'full circle, dream-come-true' moment, recalling watching the 2015 Cricket World Cup matches there as a fan.

The 2015 World Cup at Eden Park featured memorable matches, including New Zealand's dramatic one-wicket win over Australia and their semi-final victory against South Africa.

Despite the series being 3-0 in India's favour, Jacobs remains confident in the team's spirit and enjoys contributing with runs.

Ahead of the fourth T20I against India at Auckland, New Zealand batter Bevon Jacobs expressed hope of getting to bat for the first time on his home ground and reflected on watching the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup matches at the venue as a fan. With the series 3-0, New Zealand will be playing for their self-respect against India in the fourth T20I.

Jacobs' Series Performance

While the first two T20Is were extremely close contests that anyone could have won, the Kiwis were blown away in the third T20I by an Abhishek Sharma masterclass in a chase of 199 runs, with the opener nailing a 38-ball 113. Bevon has been one of the positives for New Zealand as a batter in the series, being their second-highest run-getter with 128 runs in three innings at an average of 64.00 and a strike rate of 150.58, with a fifty and best score of 58.

Speaking about being back at home and hoping for a chance to bat, something he did not get in his only one previous game played here against South Africa this year, Bevon said, "Good to be home. You know, I think the spectacle of being able to play in front of a sold-out crowd at Eden Park, I hear, is pretty special. I have actually been involved in a couple of fixtures here and yet to bat out there in the middle, so, I mean, if I get my opportunity out there, it will be pretty cool to have that sort of environment and that atmosphere there."

Career Statistics and Eden Park Memories

In his 14-game T20I career so far, Bevon has made 311 runs at an average of 34.55 and a strike rate of 146.00, with two fifties and a best score of 62*. This year in 10 matches and nine innings, Bevon has managed 247 runs at an average of 35.28 and a strike rate of 154.37, with two fifties.

On his memories at the venue from the 2015 Cricket World Cup, Bevon reflected on his "full circle moment". "I think the big one's obviously 2015 in the World Cup. I was in the stands watching. And so I think that was the last time I was at Eden Park when it was sold out. So for it to be now and me being able to play, it is pretty, you know, full circle, dream-come-true sort of moment," he said.

Memorable 2015 World Cup Clashes at Eden Park

During the 2015 WC, Eden Park hosted two high-profile Kiwi clashes. The first one being a group stage clash against rivals Australia, which saw Australia get bundled out for 151 with a fifer from Trent Boult. Later, a six-wicket haul from Mitchell Starc reduced Kiwis from 131/4 to 146/9, but Kane Williamson (45*) stood tall, hitting the winning six to seal a one-wicket win. Later during the semifinals, in a chase of 298 runs in 43 overs, a fiery 26-ball 59 from Brendon McCullum and a cult-classic knock from all-rounder Grant Elliott of 84* in 73 helped the Kiwis reach final, breaking South Africa's dreams and causing some of the greats of the sport like AB de Villiers and Morne Morkel to shed tears as legendary pacer Dale Steyn got hit for a six over long-on by Elliott on the penultimate ball of the innings.

Team Contribution and Confidence

On his time as an international cricketer, Bevon said, "It is nice to contribute for the team and to get some runs on the board. And obviously it is been unfortunate that we have not got across the line with a win, but yeah, personally the confidence is obviously building. I obviously like spending time with this group. It's a great bunch of lads, and they will get around you, so, yeah, I think every time we go out into the field, it definitely helps," he signed off.