Bethell spoils Sooryavanshi's big day as England edge out India

Jacob Bethell’s unbeaten 76 guided England to a four-wicket win over India in the second T20 at Old Trafford. 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made a memorable India debut, while Sam Curran’s 3/33 and Harry Brook’s rapid 39 kept the game finely balanced before England completed the chase with an over to spare.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shakes hands with England players after the match. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Key Points Jacob Bethell starred with an unbeaten 76 off 46 balls as England chased down 191 with an over to spare. li>

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made a dream India debut, scoring 14 off 10 with two sixes before being stumped.

India posted 190/7, with Ishan Kishan (49), Shreyas Iyer (37) and Tilak Varma’s late hitting boosting the total.

England overcame early blows (Salt and Buttler ducks) and Sam Curran’s 3/33 with Brook’s counterattack and Bethell’s finishing power. Bethell’s Match-Winning Masterclass Seals England Chase Jacob Bethell guided England to an impressive four-wicket victory in the second T20 against England on Saturday as 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his eagerly-awaited India debut at Old Trafford. Sooryavanshi Lights Up Dream India Debut Sooryavanshi, the leading run scorer in the IPL this season, hit two sixes in a 10-ball 14 but it was Bethell who stole the show as England chased down a victory target of 191 with an over to spare. IMAGE: England's Jacob Bethell receives the player of the match award after the match. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters The 22-year-old Bethell hit a thunderous unbeaten 76 from 46 balls, including five sixes, after Sam Curran had restricted India with 3-33 – his best figures in England in a T20 international. Old Trafford was chosen as the stage for Sooryavanshi's unveiling in place of Sanju Samson as he became India's youngest cricketer at 15 years 99 days, breaking the record of Sachin Tendulkar. His first two balls from Josh Tongue, making his T20 debut for England, beat him outside the off stump and the third went for four wides down the leg side. His first run in international cricket came off the next ball via a thick inside edge. Next up came the challenge of facing the recalled Jofra Archer on a quick, bouncy surface. He met it by getting down on one knee and helping Archer over fine leg for six. There was another six from the first ball of Tongue’s next over as he hoisted a length ball into the crowd on the leg side with a terrific pick-up. IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler. Photograph: BCCI