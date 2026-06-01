Bengaluru Celebrates RCB's IPL Title Triumph In The 'Right Spirit'

RCB's fans celebrated the IPL title triumph with controlled enthusiasm in Bengaluru, as police ensured a peaceful environment following last year's tragic stampede.

IMAGE: Fans celebrate RCB's title triumph at Chennamma Circle in Hubballi on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans celebrated their IPL victory peacefully in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru police ensured the victory celebrations remained under control, learning from last year's tragic stampede.

RCB players dedicated the win to fans and remembered the victims of last year's stampede.

The loyal and vociferous fans of Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrated throughout the night in the "right spirit" back home after their team's second successive IPL triumph in Ahmedabad on Sunday with the local police ensuring the "victory party" did not go out of control.

Considering the horrific stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium that caused 11 deaths during the title winning celebrations last year, the Bengaluru Police patrolled the major hotspots of the city where fans gathered after RCB's thumping win over Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

Peaceful Celebrations Amidst Tight Security

With police barriers around, they danced on the streets revelling in the team's remarkable success and their icon Virat Kohli, who smashed an unbeaten fifty to anchor the chase.

"We are happy that RCB have won back-to-back titles but it ended up being a one-sided final. We expected fight from Titans," said a fan who was part of the victory parade.

Another fan, who had flew to Delhi due to his personal work, too joined the celebrations.

"I am a Virat Kohli fan and that is why I support RCB. Glad they both did well tonight," he said.

Police Measures for Law and Order

As another RCB win was on the cards, the Bengaluru Police began patrolling around the main areas of the city to maintain law and order.

"It is as part of the routine security measures we have taken up in the entire city and we have requested the public, spectators, fans to enjoy in the right spirit and they should not create trouble for other peace lovers," said city's Commissioner of Police Seemanth Kumar.

"So Bangalore you know is a peaceful city where people enjoy to go around and we don't want that enjoyment to be spoiled by some elements who want to create trouble.

"So we have issued strict instructions and as per that instruction our police were patrolling the area and special drives were being taken up for drunken driving and various roads which were earlier where high speed vehicles used to go, we have closed those roads," he added.

RCB Players Celebrate Victory

In Ahmedabad, the players and their families too let their hair down after a two-month long IPL campaign. Kohli charged up a festival like atmosphere entering the dance floor with his wife Anushka Sharma. For captain Rajat Patidar, the win was the ideal birthday gift.

In that moment of joy, Patidar did not forget the fans who tragically lost their lives last season.

At the Narendra Modi Stadium, the RCB fans outnumbered the supporters of the home team, a familiar sight in venues around India.

"We don't have seven home games, we have 14," said Kohli acknowledging the fans' priceless support.

Remembering Last Year's Tragedy

The stampede last year had shaken the entire country with the tragic turn of events resulting in the Chinnaswamy Stadium getting deprived of top-flight cricket for nearly eight months.

After several rounds of discussions, inspections and renovation works, the Karnataka Government and the BCCI green lighted the return of cricket to the fabled venue.

As a mark of respect for the departed souls, RCB players wore jersey No 11 during match days and the franchise in association with the KSCA also marked 11 permanent seats in honour of the stampede victims.