Bengal T20: Writtick, Arjun star in Malda's stunning victory

Bengal T20: Writtick, Arjun star in Malda's stunning victory

2 Minutes Read
June 15, 2025 21:50 IST

Sobisco Smashers Malda's Arjun Bhardwaj hit a half-century in their win against Harbour Diamonds in the Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2 in Kolkata on Sunday.

IMAGE: Sobisco Smashers Malda's Arjun Bhardwaj hit a half-century in their win against Harbour Diamonds in the Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2 in Kolkata on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bengal Pro T20 League/X

Off-spinner Writtick Chatterjee claimed a stunning 4/5 to complement Arjun Bhardwaj's half-century as Sobisco Smashers Malda sealed a 62-run victory over Harbour Diamonds in the Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2 in Kolkata on Sunday.

Put into bat, Sobisco Smashers Malda made a superb recovery from 22/5 in 6.1 overs to post 139/7 in 20 overs.

 

Bhardwaj scored a fighting 63 while Kaif Ahmed scored 39.

Geet Puri (3/15) and Vishal Bhati (2/29) impressed with the ball for Harbour Diamonds.

In reply, Harbour Diamonds were bowled out for 77 in 15 overs with Chatterjee, Birjesh Sharma (2/13) and Ramesh Prasad (2/18) stifling their chase.

Abhishek Raman top-scored with 34 for Diamonds.

Rashmi Medinipur Wizards displayed a superb all-round show to outclass Shrachi Rarh Tigers by three wickets in the women's competition of the Bengal Pro T20 League.

Batting first, Shrachi Rarh Tigers managed to score 102/6 in 20 overs, thanks to Piyali Ghosh's unbeaten 33.

Protyusha Dey, Preyosree Pandey, Chandrima Biswas and Roshni Khatun bagged a wicket each.

In reply, Rashmi Medinipur Wizards went over the line in 19.3 overs. Sasthi Mondal (30) and Ipsita Mondal (28) impressed with the bat.

Shrachi Rarh Tigers' Shreya Karar bagged 3/20.

