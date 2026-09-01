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Ben Stokes Signs For Adelaide Strikers In Blockbuster BBL Deal

September 01, 2026 17:34 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Former England cricket star Ben Stokes is set to electrify the Big Bash League, joining the Adelaide Strikers for the 2026-27 season in a high-profile move that promises to boost the Australian T20 competition.

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Ben Stokes, who retired from international cricket in June, is set to become one of the most expensive players in Australia's Big Bash League. Photograph: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Key Points

  • Ben Stokes joins Adelaide Strikers for the 2026-27 Big Bash League season.
  • The former England all-rounder is set to be one of the most expensive players in the BBL.
  • The Strikers have not won the BBL title since the 2017-18 season, their lone triumph in the competition.
  • He will play under former Australia captain Tim Paine, who praised Stokes' match-winning abilities.

Former England all-rounder Ben Stokes has joined Australian side Adelaide Strikers ahead of the 2026-27 season that begins in December, the Big Bash League team said on Tuesday.

Stokes, who retired from international cricket in June, is set to become one of the most expensive players in Australia's premier T20 competition, with 7News reporting the 35-year-old will earn A$500,000 ($357,00).

 

"I'm really excited to be joining the Adelaide Strikers for BBL'16," Stokes said in a statement.

"Adelaide Oval is an incredible place to play cricket, the Big Bash is a fantastic competition and the Strikers have an exciting group, so I'm looking forward to meeting the players, getting stuck in and contributing to a successful season."

Ben Stokes To Play Under Paine's Coaching

Once Australia's nemesis in the Ashes, Stokes will now be playing for a team coached by former Australia Captain Tim Paine.

"Ben is one of the greatest all-rounders the game has seen, a proven match-winner and a competitor who thrives under pressure," Paine said.

"We're thrilled to have a player of his ability join our squad and can't wait to see him put on a show in BBL'16."

The Strikers have not won the BBL title since the 2017-18 season, their lone triumph in the competition that has been dominated by the six-times winners Perth Scorchers, who are the reigning champions.

Source: REUTERS
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