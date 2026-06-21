Ben Stokes reinstated as captain ahead of third Test vs New Zealand

IMAGE: Ben Stokes impressed for Durham, scoring 95 off 118 balls against Northamptonshire. Photograph: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Key Points Ben Stokes was withdrawn from Durham's County Championship match against Northamptonshire at the ECB's request, potentially signalling a return to England duty.

The England Test captain impressed during his comeback appearance for Durham, scoring 95 off 118 balls.

The third Test match between England and New Zealand begins on June 25 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Captain Ben Stokes and speedster Gus Atkinson will return to the side for the third Test against New Zealand in Nottingham following conclusion of a disciplinary hearing, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Sunday.



The pair were suspended from the second Test after an incident at a London nightclub, with New Zealand going on to secure a 253-run victory on day four to level the series 1-1 on Sunday.



"Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson have been included in the England Men's squad for the third Rothesay Test against New Zealand following the conclusion of an ECB disciplinary hearing in relation to their conduct in the early hours of Monday 8 June," the board said in a statement.

Stokes Pulled Out Of County Game

Stokes, 35, pulled out of Durham's game against Northamptonshire at the request of ECB amid a pending investigation into an incident at a London nightclub following the first Test at Lord's.

The England captain, who has led the Test side since 2022, missed the second match at The Oval, where New Zealand completed an emphatic victory.

The 35-year-old impressed for Durham, scoring 95 off 118 balls against Northamptonshire.



Joe Root has deputised as captain in Stokes' absence and reached the milestone of 14,000 Test runs, becoming only the second player to do so after India great Sachin Tendulkar.

The third Test match between England and New Zealand begins on June 25 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.