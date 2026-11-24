Former England captain Ben Stokes has unexpectedly registered for the IPL 2027 mini players' auction in Goa, sparking questions about his eligibility given BCCI's stringent rules regarding player registration for mega and mini-auctions.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes' inclusion is surprising considering that he had pulled out of the IPL 2025 mega auction last year, which should have made him ineligible for this year's mini auction. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ben Stokes, 35, has surprisingly registered for the IPL 2027 mini players' auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore.

BCCI rules state that players who miss the mega auction are ineligible for the subsequent mini-auction, which Stokes did for IPL 2025.

Reports suggest Stokes has received special permission from authorities to enter the auction, bypassing standard regulations.

Stokes last played in the IPL in 2023, having represented Rising Pune Supergiant, Rajasthan Royals, and Chennai Super Kings.

Former England captain Ben Stokes, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, has reportedly registered for the IPL 2027 mini players' auction in Goa next month.

Stokes, 35, has been listed at the maximum base price of Rs 2 crore.

His inclusion is surprising considering that he had pulled out of the IPL 2025 mega auction last year, which should have made him ineligible for this year's mini auction.

BCCI's Auction Regulations

In 2024, BCCI had introduced a major rule change in the IPL auction rule which stated that players who failed to register themselves for the mega auction would be barred from the subsequent mini auction.

'Any player who registers in the player auction and after getting picked at the auction, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season, will get banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for 2 Seasons,' the BCCI ruling stated.

'Any Overseas Player will have to register for the Big Auction. In case the overseas player doesn't register, then he will be ineligible to register in the following year"s player auction.'

Stokes' Eligibility Questioned

Hence, Stokes's presence in the IPL 2027 auction list comes as a surprise.

'The rules, as per Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) do not permit players who miss the mega auction to register for the subsequent mini-auction. Evidently, Stokes has received permission from the authorities to enter the auction,' said a report in Cricbuzz.

Stokes' IPL History

Stokes, who last played in the IPL in 2023, has featured for three teams in the past including Rising Pune Supergiant, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

The players' auction, which will be held on December 16, will also feature 11 Bangladesh players.

Australian batter Cameron Bancroft, a central figure in the reignited ball-tampering controversy, has also entered the auction at a base price of Rs 75 lakh, reported PTI.



The 34-year-old has never played in the IPL but is a regular in the BBL.



A total of 1,220 players feature in the auction register, including 939 Indians and 281 overseas players, for a maximum of 66 available slots, of which 25 are for overseas players. The list, which is expected to be pruned significantly before the auction, includes 184 capped, 994 uncapped and 42 associate players.



A total of 184 players have been retained by the 10 teams.