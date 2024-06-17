News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Belgium stunned by Slovakia after VAR decisions

Belgium stunned by Slovakia after VAR decisions

June 17, 2024 23:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Slovakia's Ivan Schranz in action with Belgium's Zeno Debast.Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Ivan Schranz scored Slovakia’s quickest goal at a major tournament to take his side to a gritty upset 1-0 victory over wasteful Belgium in European Championship Group E on Monday.

It was Belgium's first loss in 16 games under coach Domenico Tedesco and a flashback to their disastrous 2022 World Cup campaign, although they did have two goals ruled out by VAR.

Both were from the boot of Romelu Lukaku, the first for offside and the second a handball in the build-up on a hugely frustrating day for the burly striker in which he also missed several clear-cut chances.

Slovakia joined Romania at the top of the standings after their 3-0 win over Ukraine in Munich earlier on Monday. Belgium next meet Romania in Cologne on Saturday.

There had been talk before the game of this being a new Belgium, casting off the Golden Generation tag and filled with young talent,

but the same problems persist.

Tedesco’s side dominated the 90 minutes, but lacked a clinical touch and when they did find it they were denied by the VAR and scrambling Slovakia defence.

IMAGE: Lukaku celebrates with his teammates before the goal was overturned on account of VAR .Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Belgium will feel they should have been 1-0 up by then as Lukaku was foiled from point-blank range by Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka after Doku’s mesmerising run from his own half.

That was the first of three big chances in the half for Lukaku, who had scored 17 goals in 11 games under Tedesco.

Belgium came close again when a goalmouth scramble ended with substitute Johan Bakayoko shooting for what seemed a certain goal, only for Slovakia defender David Hancko to clear the ball off the line.

They were denied again when Lois Openda handled the ball after his persistence of the left-hand side had set up Lukaku.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Hasaranga: Pitches not an excuse for Sri Lanka's exit
Hasaranga: Pitches not an excuse for Sri Lanka's exit
Inzamam blames Pakistan's selectors for WC T20 debacle
Inzamam blames Pakistan's selectors for WC T20 debacle
Stimac sacked after India's exit from WC qualifiers
Stimac sacked after India's exit from WC qualifiers
Ferguson makes history as New Zealand maul PNG
Ferguson makes history as New Zealand maul PNG
Belgium stunned by Slovakia after VAR decisions
Belgium stunned by Slovakia after VAR decisions
'Pitch kaisa hain?': India tackle Caribbean surfaces
'Pitch kaisa hain?': India tackle Caribbean surfaces
France's Mbappe takes political stance at Euro
France's Mbappe takes political stance at Euro

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

France's Mbappe takes political stance at Euro

France's Mbappe takes political stance at Euro

Don't waste your time in Pakistan: Bhajji to Kirsten

Don't waste your time in Pakistan: Bhajji to Kirsten

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances