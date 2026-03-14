Before IPL 2026, Rohit Finds 'Bliss' in Maldives

Before the high-pressure IPL season, Rohit Sharma is unwinding with his family in the Maldives, sharing a glimpse of his relaxing 'Bliss' with fans.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma's way of refreshing himself before the long and intense season ahead. Photograph: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Key Points Rohit Sharma is vacationing in the Maldives with his family before the start of the IPL season.

The Indian cricket star shared a video of the stunning island scenery, captioning it 'Bliss'.

The Indian opener recently shared a short video from his vacation, giving fans a glimpse of the stunning island surroundings. Keeping it simple, Rohit captioned the post with just one word, ‘Bliss’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

The clip shows Rohit unwinding with his family against a picture-perfect backdrop of turquoise waters, crystal-clear lagoons and sweeping ocean views. Known for its ultra-luxury resorts and calm beaches, the Maldives offers the perfect setting to slow down and step away from the demands of international cricket.

Relaxation Before IPL 2026

With IPL 2026 fast approaching, the quick getaway seems to be Rohit’s way of refreshing himself before the long and intense season ahead. Away from packed stadiums and match-day pressure, the trip captures a lighter, more relaxed side of the star batter -- simply enjoying quiet moments with his loved ones before returning to the field.