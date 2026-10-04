Against all odds, Beed trio break into Maharashtra Ranji team

Three talented youngsters from Beed have made history by securing berths in the Maharashtra Ranji Trophy squad, showcasing their determination and inspiring a new wave of cricketing talent from the region.

IMAGE: Rishikesh Sonawane, Sachin Dhas and Saurabh Nawale have been selected for the Maharashtra Ranji Trophy squad. Photograph: Rishikesh Sonawane, Sachin Dhas and Saurabh Nawale/Instagram

Key Points Three cricketers from Beed – Saurabh Nawale, Sachin Dhas, and Rishikesh Sonawane – have been selected for the Maharashtra Ranji Trophy squad.

This marks the first time three players from Beed have simultaneously made it to the state's premier domestic cricket team.

Their achievement is attributed to hard work and talent, overcoming limited cricketing facilities in the district.

The selection is expected to inspire a new generation of aspiring cricketers in Beed.

Prithvi Shaw has been named captain of the Maharashtra team for the upcoming Ranji Trophy opener against Services.

Despite limited access to advanced cricketing facilities and training opportunities, three youngsters from Beed have made their mark through hard work, earning berths in the Maharashtra Ranji Trophy squad.

Beed Trio's Historic Ranji Selection

Saurabh Nawale, Sachin Dhas and Rishikesh Sonawane have been selected for the Maharashtra Ranji team, marking the first time that three cricketers from Beed have made it to the state's premier domestic squad at the same time, said Beed District Cricket Association (BDCA) secretary Amer Saleem.

"This feat is expected to inspire a new generation of cricketers in the district," he said.

Saleem said determination, hard work and talent took the Beed trio to the Ranji level, adding that the district has produced notable sportspersons in various disciplines, and that cricket has also seen a steady rise in local players' performance.

Maharashtra Ranji Squad Details

Prithvi Shaw was on Saturday named Maharashtra's captain for their Group C Ranji Trophy opener against Services in New Delhi from October 11

Maharashtra and Services are placed in Elite Group C along with Bengal, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, and Odisha.

Squad: Prithvi Shaw (c), Sachin Dhas, Digvijay Patil, Ankeet Bawane, Harshal Kate, Siddhesh Veer, Saurabh Nawale (wk), Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe, Tanay Sanghvi, Vaibhav Darkunde, Hitesh Walunj, Rishikesh Sonawane, Atharva Dharmadhikari.