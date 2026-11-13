'Becky was frustrated, unhappy with Usman'

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins said that it was "a bit ridiculous" to have his private life being made public.

IMAGE: Aus captain Pat Cummins and his wife Becky were seen arguing on the street on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy The Australian/X

Australian skipper Pat Cummins broke his silence on his viral video of an apparent argument with his wife Becky, saying that it was not a spat; rather, she was "really unhappy" with his former teammate Usman Khawaja's fresh revelations on the 2018 ball-tampering scandal during the South Africa tour.

Cummins on Friday addressed a presser, denying Khawaja's bombshell 2018 Sandpaper Gate revelations made in his autobiography titled 'Sabr' and the effect it has had on him and the Australian cricketing fraternity. Hours before the presser took place, a video of Cummins appearing to have a tense argument with his wife went viral on social media.

Speaking during the presser, the Aussie skipper said that it was "a bit ridiculous" to have his private life being made public, but revealed that the discussion was around Khawaja, with Becky really "frustrated and unhappy" with the former batter's claims that have sparked a fresh discussion around the eight-year-old controversy and the need to reinvestigate it.

"While we are on the topic, because we think it was funny - we were not having a spat," he said.

"Becky was very frustrated and animated and really unhappy with Usman," he added.