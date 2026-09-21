'Beautiful': Shreyas Iyer on India's Japan experience

Indian T20I captain Shreyas Iyer shares his excitement and initial impressions of Japan ahead of a historic one-off T20 International match, celebrating 75 years of India-Japan diplomatic relations.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer during India’s first-ever T20I against Japan. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Indian T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer expressed enthusiasm for the historic one-off T20I match against Japan.

The match celebrates the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations, highlighting cricket's role in international ties.

Iyer praised the "cordial, helpful and generous nature" of people in Japan, noting excellent hospitality.

Team India is eager to play despite unfamiliar conditions and an unknown wicket in Japan.

This marks the first time India's men's team will play a T20I against Japan.

T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer expressed excitement for the historic one-off T20I against Japan and also spoke of his initial experience in the country so far, which saw him experience people's 'cordial, helpful and generous nature'.

Earlier in September, the Japan Cricket Association (JCA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the men’s teams from each nation will play a T20 International match to launch the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations.

Team India landed in Japan ahead of the T20I set to take place on Tuesday.

Shreyas Iyer's Initial Impressions Of Japan

Speaking in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Iyer said that his experience has been "beautiful" so far and, having heard so much positive about Japan, Tokyo and its people, he is really looking forward to exploring the country more.

He also said that while they do not know much about the conditions and wicket in Japan, the team is really looking forward to the match.

Anticipation For The Historic T20I

"It is beautiful. I mean, the time we landed, we saw the people very cordial, generous, and helpful in nature, which we see at back at home as well. The hospitality is brilliant, and yeah, I mean, it is too early to talk about it, but I'm sure that I've heard special things from people about Japan as a country and Tokyo as a city as well, so looking forward to explore more," he said.

"It is going to be a thrilling and exciting match for us. This is the first time we would be playing Japan, and do not know much about the conditions, the wicket, but looking forward to have a great match," he added.